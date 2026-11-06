2026 midterms: Tracking the data ignored by dominant post-election narratives

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2026 — Real World News

Several independent journalists are pointing to data from the 2026 midterm elections they say look suspicious if not impossible.

Check out the following charts and posts:

Chart from DDan shows 2024 county results versus 2026. (Notice Kansas, Iowa, and Mississippi.)

Via Fed Up Garbage for Texas:

AI chart that is making the rounds:

Wall Street Apes noted: “The possibility of this happening is 1 in trillions.”

20 million new Democrat voters?

Additionally:

From TransparencyCascade analysis of 30 states with Dem-vs-GOP contests: U.S. Senate: 2,156 of 2,177 counties shifted toward the Democrat vs. the 2024 presidential margin; only 21 shifted toward Republicans (mostly in Maine, plus a few in Illinois, Minnesota, and Florida).⁠

From the Wall Street Journal: House of Representatives races:

Of about 3,000 counties with at least half the expected vote tallied, all but about 160–170 saw Republican candidates run behind Trump’s 2024 margin. Median shift was about 11 points toward Democrats.⁠

In key Senate races, Democrats Roy Cooper in North Carolina and James Talarico in Texas won their races before one ballot was cast on Tuesday. Both Cooper and Talarico had more early and mail-in votes than their Republican opponents had total votes:

And, in the Texas governor race:

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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