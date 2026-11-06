2026 midterms: Tracking the data ignored by dominant post-election narratives

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2026 — Real World News



Several independent journalists are pointing to data from the 2026 midterm elections they say look suspicious if not impossible.

Check out the following charts and posts:

Chart from DDan shows 2024 county results versus 2026. (Notice Kansas, Iowa, and Mississippi.)

Via Fed Up Garbage for Texas:

AI chart that is making the rounds:

Wall Street Apes noted: “The possibility of this happening is 1 in trillions.”

20 million new Democrat voters?

Republican votes stayed the same. Democrats materialized 20 million new votes. https://t.co/tfPjqmh6uf — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 5, 2026

Additionally:

From TransparencyCascade analysis of 30 states with Dem-vs-GOP contests: U.S. Senate: 2,156 of 2,177 counties shifted toward the Democrat vs. the 2024 presidential margin; only 21 shifted toward Republicans (mostly in Maine, plus a few in Illinois, Minnesota, and Florida).⁠

From the Wall Street Journal: House of Representatives races:

Of about 3,000 counties with at least half the expected vote tallied, all but about 160–170 saw Republican candidates run behind Trump’s 2024 margin. Median shift was about 11 points toward Democrats.⁠

In key Senate races, Democrats Roy Cooper in North Carolina and James Talarico in Texas won their races before one ballot was cast on Tuesday. Both Cooper and Talarico had more early and mail-in votes than their Republican opponents had total votes:

This might be the craziest election stat I’ve seen. Roy Cooper in North Carolina won his U.S. Senate seat before a ballot was cast Tuesday. His early vote total was more than everything Michael Whatley got. https://t.co/pcoFS2zJax — Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) November 5, 2026

And, in the Texas governor race:

A lot of yammering about Republican turnout.

Greg Abbott (Respected Moderate) EXCEEDED his 2022 midterms performance by 100K votes (and counting).

He garnered more votes than any Republican Gubernatorial candidate in Texas history.

The problem is Gina Hinojosa gained 1.7 million votes more than Beto O’Rourke.

Those are Looney Tunes numbers.

Hinojosa got 400K more votes in Texas than Kamala Harris in 2024. She’s got more than Joe Biden in 2020 by 5,000 votes and counting.

These are not normal midterms numbers. These are retard numbers.

Not a single opinion poll before the elections came close to predicting this.

Lines at the polling places in Texas should have been around the block to get these results.

Unfortunately too many Conservative Thought Leaders are more concerned about screaming “I told you so” and polishing their resumes for 2028 for the upcoming DeSantis-Vance feuds. — Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) November 4, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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