by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 27, 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an investigation into the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) after it revised third-quarter U.S. GDP growth upward to 4.3% from an initial 3.4% figure.

Trump said the earlier figure, issued prior to the November midterm elections, was a “purposeful” error.

In Truth Social posts on Thanksgiving morning, Trump called the pre-election figures “fake,” described the upward adjustment as a “RECORD SETTING ERROR,” and asked why the higher figure was not published before the midterms—where Republicans lost control of Congress.

The Nov. 25 revision reflected stronger data on areas such as consumer spending, software investment, and exports.

The president wrote:

“I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

The upward revision shows Trump’s policies are “delivering results” that defy expectations, White House spokesman Matthew Middleton told CNBC.

Jim Baird of Plante Moran Financial Advisors said immediately following the release of the revised data that it “reinforces an increasingly familiar tension” that the economy is “performing quite well, but its resilience also gives the Fed an even stronger case for further rate hikes.”

“The economy isn’t merely hanging in there. It continues to demonstrate considerable resilience, with consumers spending, businesses investing and few signs that restrictive monetary policy is creating significant cracks in the broader expansion,” the firm’s chief investment officer said.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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