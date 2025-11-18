427-1: House votes to force release of Epstein Files

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2025 Real World News



In a near unanimous vote on Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that would require the Department of Justice to release the Epstein Files.

The 427-1 to vote on the bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, would compel the Justice Department to publicly release files related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of it being signed into law, with some exceptions for survivors’ personal information and other sensitive material.

President Donald Trump, who dropped his opposition to the bill on Sunday, said the following as he was meeting with Saudi leaders on Tuesday:

“Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, who ran Harvard, was with him every single night, every single weekend. They lived together. They went to his island many times. I never did.”

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Monday said that Bill and Hillary Clinton are reportedly refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee for their scheduled depositions regarding their association with Epstein.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it,” Luna wrote on X.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that Bill Clinton is “a prime suspect” in the ongoing Epstein investigation and vowed to get answers about Clinton’s frequent visits to Epstein Island.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana was the only House member to vote against the Epstein Files bill.

In a post on X, Higgins explained his reasons for opposing the measure:

“I have been a principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc. If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated the upper chamber is unlikely to make changes to the bill given the vote’s wide margin. He told reporters he expects the Senate to approve the legislation “fairly quickly.”

Trump on Monday said he would sign the Epstein file bill into law, saying the Epstein Files issue is “really a Democrat problem.”

