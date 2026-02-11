9 dead, 25 injured in Canada school shooting by ‘gunperson’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 11, 2026

An 18-year-old male who identified as female killed 9 people and wounded 25 before killing himself in a home and school shooting on Tuesday in western ⁠Canada, reports say.

Authorities in ultra-woke Canada were initially reluctant to identify the suspect, saying that the shooter was a “woman in a dress” and then identifying him as the “gunperson.”

Independent journalists say the shooter’s identity was corroborated by family members as an 18-year-old biological male who started identifying as a female in 2023. The shooter killed himself after the murder spree.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald on Wednesday identified the shooter as Jesse Van Rootselaar.

Before heading to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, the shooter allegedly murdered his mother and younger step-brother. Six victims were found dead inside the school and another died on the way to the hospital.

Police identified those murdered as:

• A 39-year-old female educator.

• Three female students, all aged 12.

• Two male students, one aged 12 and the other 13.

• One 39-year-old female, the mother of the suspect.

• An 11-year-old boy, the step-brother of the suspect.

Zero Hedge noted: “The fact that Canadian authorities incorrectly asserted that the shooter was ‘female’ led to initial confusion, but this action is essentially required according to Canada’s strict ‘hate speech’ laws protecting trans identity. In other words, Canadian police are often compelled to lie about the gender of suspects when they are trans. In Canada, trans activists receive substantial legal privileges and protections making any discourse on the dangers of trans ideology impossible.”

The shooting represents “yet more evidence that transgenderism is a dangerous mental health crisis,” Zero Hedge added. “Multiple mass shootings (including school shootings) have been perpetrated by transgender suspects in recent years, and suspected Charlie Kirk shooter, Tyler Robinson, was living with his transgender boyfriend at the time of the shooting.”

