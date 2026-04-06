Above the law: New film focuses on the documented crimes of Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



While making nice with the Trump 2.0 Administration, Big Tech is likely to do its level best to shield the American public from “Shielded by Power: The Whistleblowers vs. The Big Guy”.

What about that production offends “community standards?”

The documentary film, produced by Empower Oversight and Fruition Productions, chronicles the experiences of IRS special agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who acted as whistleblowers in the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

The film also focuses on the alleged crimes of the “Big Guy”. That would be Joe Biden. What’s more, the time frame includes the years when he was not cognitively impaired.

The work of Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo research group which produced an online database of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop from hell, was key to the book and subsequent film.

Ziegler was awarded the 2024 Press Freedom Prize by Free Press Foundation.

⏳ 7 DAYS LEFT THE BIDEN FILES Garrett Ziegler (@MarcoPolo501c3) details evidence of alleged crimes committed by Joe Biden. He points to 18 U.S.C. § 219 and the prohibition of acting as an unregistered foreign agent. The evidence includes emails showing Hunter informing… pic.twitter.com/WKM822o4qt — Empower Oversight (@EMPOWR_us) April 5, 2026

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