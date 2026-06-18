Adam Schiff wants taxpayers to bail out Hollywood

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Hollywood spends a great deal of time, effort, and money tearing down President Donald Trump and his millions of supporters.

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff spent much of his time on the House Intelligence Committee knowingly pushing falsehoods regarding the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

The American taxpayer who supports Trump: Hollywood denigrates them. Schiff lies to them.

And now Schiff is calling on those same individuals to bail out Hollywood amid massive financial struggles.

Variety reported on Tuesday that film and TV production are fleeing Hollywood for more budget-friendly locales.

“Advocates warn that unless the U.S. responds to foreign subsidies, Hollywood is at risk of becoming Detroit, which has bled jobs as automakers pursued low-wage labor and generous incentives in other states and abroad,” the report said.

Schiff said he is working on legislation in which American taxpayers would subsidize Hollywood.

“Why should average Americans who have nothing to do with the entertainment industry have to help Hollywood fix a problem that they are causing for themselves?” The Gateway Pundit’s Mike LaChance queried.

Schiff told Variety: “In order to save this industry in America, we need to be competitive with tax credits.”

LaChance noted: “How about no? Taxpayers from other parts of America should not be expected to fix this problem.”

Hard NO to anything Schiff supports. Variety Magazine, you will remember, attacks Trump and Republicans regularly. Now they want @realDonaldTrump to support our tax dollars for woke projects at Hollywood Studios?! Nope. https://t.co/cAoqosgenl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 17, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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