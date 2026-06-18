York Revolution baseball team forfeits game after players refuse to wear ‘Pride Night’ jerseys

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 18, 2026

The York Revolution professional baseball team forfeited its game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday after several Revolution players refused to wear the team’s planned “Pride Night” jerseys.

The team said the 11th Annual Pride Night would still be held on Thursday as a free community event at the team’s stadium, minus the baseball.

“Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game,” the York Revolution club said in a statement.

The club did not offer support for the players and in fact criticized their decision, saying it conflicted with the organization’s “vision.”

“To be clear; this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York,” the statement said.

The club even took it a step further, saying it will donate $10,000 to the Rainbow Rose Center, “describing the contribution as a gesture of regret over the last-minute change and as support for LGBTQIA+ community partners,” NBC’s local affiliate reported.

According to the club, tickets from the canceled June 18 game may be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular-season home game, subject to availability.

The Revolution play in the North Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), an independent “partner league” of Major League Baseball. The ALPB has seen some 1,500 of its players go on to the Major Leagues.

🚨 JUST IN: Tonight’s LGBTQ pride game has been *CANCELED* by Minor League Baseball team York Revolution after the absolutely BASED players REFUSED to wear rainbow jerseys Bravo, patriots! 👏🏻 NO MORE of this pride BS. Keep pushing back! MLB teams should do this! pic.twitter.com/0HRW0UCQrs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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