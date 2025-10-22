Adm. Holsey ‘retires’ as commander of Southern Command

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2025 Real World News



Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, a four-star admiral who is the commander of U.S. Southern Command (Southcom), will retire at the end of 2025, less than a year after ascending to the post under the Biden-Harris Pentagon in November of 2024.

Legacy media insists it is unclear why Holsey is retiring.

While Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued boiler-plate praise for Holsey’s service in a post to X, critics say the admiral was sabotaging President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop narco-trafficking in the Caribbean.

In a post to LinkedIn, Robert Adams, CEO of Global e-dentity and a Former U.S. Commercial Diplomat, wrote:

The mainstream media is spinning it as “retirement,” but the truth cuts deeper. Admiral Holsey, former head of U.S. Southern Command, has been forcibly removed after defying direct operational orders from President Donald J. Trump. This wasn’t bureaucracy — it was betrayal. Trump’s $4.5B counteroffensive in Venezuela — targeting narco-cartel networks, human trafficking routes, and rogue CIA corridors — hit resistance not from the enemy, but from within the Pentagon. Holsey stalled intel. Blocked drone access. Delayed strike approvals. His SOUTHCOM unit filtered data and ghosted real-time reconnaissance. That’s not hesitation — that’s sabotage. And when U.S. special forces intercepted a stealth narco-submarine moving encrypted drives, crypto wallets, and child-trafficking manifests tied to Tren de Aragua and Maduro’s regime, everything unraveled. The strike was successful. But the panic it triggered inside the chain of command revealed just how deep the infiltration runs. Holsey went silent. The media began their scripted “retirement” narrative within hours.

In a message shared with the Hill, Holsey said he will retire from the U.S. Navy effective on Dec. 12.

“The SOUTHCOM team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so,” Holsey said. “I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe.”

Meanwhile, Adams noted in his LinkedIn post that Hegseth has reportedly ordered the immediate declassification of Pentagon files suppressed during the Biden years.

The files purportedly link Obama-era holdovers in the CIA, Defense Department, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to black-budget networks that financed trafficking, narcotics, and biowarfare projects under humanitarian and NGO covers.”

Adams wrote:

These files expose the mechanics of a criminal alliance that used Venezuela as a command hub for global contraband — weapons, organs, children, and data. Dozens of routes ran through Caribbean and Central American ports under diplomatic protection. Those corridors are now being systematically erased by U.S. Special Operations. Trump’s loyalists inside the Pentagon have declared open season on Deep State infiltrators. Over 10,000 troops are now deployed across the Caribbean. Multiple black sites once controlled by rogue CIA factions have been seized. Space Force and DARPA units are coordinating with Hegseth’s cyber task force to publish redacted treason files — proving that former Pentagon staffers facilitated illegal arms transfers and trafficking protection schemes. Simultaneously, two sabotage attempts were foiled within 72 hours: one targeting U.S. radar systems on Puerto Rico’s western coast, and another drone intrusion over a naval intelligence compound in Key West. These weren’t random incidents — they were coordinated counterstrikes from the collapsing Deep State network. This is not about Venezuela alone. It’s about dismantling the logistical arteries of a global trafficking empire stretching from Havana to Kiev. The same system that fueled wars, financed coups, and traded in human life.

Support Free Press Foundation