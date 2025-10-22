Administration reports 70 percent of 480,000 illegal immigrants arrested had criminal records

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2025 Real World News



Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that over 480,000 illegal aliens have been arrested since President Donald Trump’s second term began, and that 70 percent of those arrested have criminal charges and/or convictions.

“Across the country, we’re making communities safer so that families can thrive and they can prosper and they can enjoy the kind of freedom that this country was established to provide,” Noem said.

Among those arrested are what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents described as the “worst of the worst,” men who have been convicted for sex crimes against children and other serious counts but were allowed in the U.S. by the Biden-Harris regime despite their illegal status.

Among those arrested by ICE are Mariano Yanez-Conejo, of Mexico; Humberto Perez-Vasquez, of Guatemala; Jose Rigoberto Lopez-Aguilar, of El Salvador; Rafael Penaloza-Cabrera, of Mexico; and Jose Ortiz-Jacobo, of Mexico. Each of these have been convicted of vile behavior against children.

• Yanez-Conejo has a conviction for sexual assault of a child and was arrested in Travis County, Texas.

•Perez-Vasquez, was convicted of child molestation in the first degree and was arrested in Union Gap, Washington.

•Lopez-Aguilar has been convicted of willful cruelty to a child and false imprisonment and was arrested in Pomona, California.

• Penaloza-Cabrera was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with bodily harm and was taken into custody in Chicago, Illinois.

• Ortiz-Jacobo has been convicted of felony sexual abuse in the first degree and was arrested in Wasco County, Oregon.

“These barbaric monsters who committed these crimes against innocent children should NEVER have been in our country in the first place,” Assistant Secretary for DHS Security Tricia McLaughlin told The Post Millennial. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow pedophiles and child abusers to remain in the U.S. These are LITERALLY THE WORST OF THE WORST, but thanks to our brave law enforcement, they will be deported from our country NEVER to return. Nothing will stop ICE from removing criminal illegal aliens—not terrorist attacks against them, the Democrats’ government shutdown, or even bounties on their heads to murder them.”

Thus far in 2025, more than two million illegal aliens have left the U.S., including 1.6 million who chose to self-deport.

Support Free Press Foundation