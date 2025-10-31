After death threats from Antifa, Germany’s ‘anti-Greta’ seeks asylum in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2025 Real World News



A conservative activist in Germany known as the “anti-Greta” Thunberg has applied for asylum in the United States after reporting she received death threats from Antifa terrorists and was being surveilled by German intelligence.

Naomi Seibt, 25, said she made the decision after facing the threats on her life and government repression in Germany because of her views on climate change, migration, and free speech which go against the leftist narrative.

Seibt filed the asylum request under Section 208 of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. In a statement to Fox News Digital, she said her “goal is to become an American citizen” and that in her home country, she is afraid of being exposed to “imprisonment or physical harm.”

“I have become the target of severe government and intelligence surveillance and harassment. My communications have been intercepted and my family has been stalked by reporters for the state media for whom we pay taxes and I continue to receive death threats from Antifa,” Seibt said, adding that police had refused to help her.

She added: “President Trump has correctly identified Antifa as a terrorist organization but meanwhile the German government silently condone these attacks on their own citizens as if they are soldiers for their agenda.”

In a video shared on X, Seibt said she is the “first European to seek asylum in the United States of America under President Trump’s new proposal for a refugee mandate, because I am facing persecution in my home country Germany for my political views, for my support for the AfD party, the only opposition party in Germany, and most importantly for my advocacy for free speech.”

American legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted that the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is conducting a nationwide search for citizens accused of committing speech crimes.

“The annual crackdown is part of Germany’s robust censorship and speech criminalization policies. Germany is extending its criminalization of speech to the Internet,” Turley said.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul seemed to relish the power: “Digital arsonists must not be able to hide behind their phones or computers. Anyone who thinks anything is allowed on social media is seriously mistaken.”

Reul added that “people have forgotten the difference between hate and opinion.”

Recent polling shows that most Germans are now uncomfortable sharing their views in public. The poll found that just 18% of Germans feel free to express their opinions in public while 59% did not even feel free to express themselves in private among friends. And just 17% felt free to express themselves online.

Turley added: “What Seibt is reporting is consistent with what free speech groups told me in Berlin. She stated, ‘In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving death threats from Antifa.’ She also reported that the German police seemed hostile to her claims of threats and refused to take action.

“As the EU and Europe continues to crack down on free speech, these asylum requests could well increase. We are used to people filing asylum petitions to flee religious intolerance. We are now seeking some of the first European fleeing speech discrimination. It is a sad statement about the state of free speech among some of our closest allies.”

Seibt in her asylum claim has the support of Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna:

Today, I met with and reviewed documentation regarding @SeibtNaomi’s asylum case. It is clear that, due to her support for President Trump and her refusal to conform to leftist ideology, she has been targeted and could face imprisonment/physical danger if she returns to… pic.twitter.com/RvsLEsjSkr — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 30, 2025

