Air Force major who called for Commander in Chief’s ouster in uniform charged under UCMJ

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



U.S. Air Force Maj. Jason Watson has been charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) with 10 counts following statements he made while in uniform calling for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

Watson, a 17-year military veteran, was taken into pretrial confinement by the Air Force. If convicted, he faces possible confinement, dismissal from the service, and the loss of pay and benefits.

The charges include:

• Article 88 (Contempt toward officials): 3 counts regarding alleged contemptuous remarks about the president.

• Article 92 (Dereliction of duty / Disobeying orders): 5 counts concerning regulations on political activity, uniform wear, leave, and a refused order.

• Article 133 (Conduct unbecoming an officer): 2 counts.

The charges stem from a July 1 protest on the U.S. Capitol steps which the charges say Watson attended in uniform, his subsequent public statements, and a mid-August CNN interview where he further criticized the Trump Administration.

During the July 1 protest, Watson, accompanied by Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green, held a sign stating “impeach, convict, remove” and called for the removal of both Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“When the President of the United States orders military action against foreign countries, absent an emergency scenario, where American interests are under imminent, dire threat — as was done with Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran — that’s an unconstitutional usurpation of Congress’ authority, and a violation of the War Powers Clause,” Watson said. “These violations resulted in the deaths of 13 service members, and injuries of hundreds more.”

“For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed.”

Last week, Watson went on CNN and doubled down on his calls for impeachment.

“What is happening with President Trump is not normal,” Watson told CNN’s Erin Burnett. He then accused the president of “flagrantly violating the Constitution,” “breaking the law,” engaging in “rampant corruption,” and “killing Americans.”

He added: “I believe we can defeat this government if we just take a stand.”

RedState’s Teri Christoph noted: “Except he can’t take a stand because he’s still an active-duty military officer, not a civilian political activist who’s free to say whatever he wants.”

Watson is currently on a military hold at a Maryland detention facility.

Active-duty USAF Maj. Jason Watson arrested on the Capitol steps after calling in uniform for Trump and Vance to be impeached and removed. pic.twitter.com/2N5K3yMn9I — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 2, 2026

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