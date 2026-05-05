Alberta separatists gather over 300,000 signatures in bid to leave woke Canada

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 5, 2026

One of the leaders of a separatist movement in Alberta headed a convoy which delivered more than 300,000 signatures to the elections office in Edmonton on Monday as the movement advances its efforts to leave woke Canada.

“This day is historic in Alberta history,” Mitch Sylvestre, the head of Stay Free Alberta, said. “It’s the first step to the next step — we’ve gotten by Round 3 and now we’re in the Stanley Cup final.”

The separatist group needed 178,000 signatures to force the province to consider such a vote, The Associated Press reported.

The question of separation could go on a province-wide ballot as early as October.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified. Smith has said she personally does not support the oil-rich province leaving Canada.

If a referendum is held and the “yes” vote wins, negotiations with the federal government will take place.

Secession faces massive hurdles, including legal challenges regarding the constitutionality of separation, potential First Nations treaty conflicts, and the need for federal negotiations.

Supporters argue Alberta is politically marginalized by Ottawa, over-taxed, and harmed by federal policies targeting its oil and gas sector.

301,620 Albertans signed the independence petition. That’s roughly 17% of the number of people who voted in the last provincial election. And it happened through the coldest, harshest months of winter. That is not fringe. That is a movement. — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) May 4, 2026

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mitch Sylvester has announced 301,620 signatures for the Alberta independence petition outside Elections Alberta’s office in Edmonton. He called on the Premier to recognize this as a clear expression of the democratic will of Albertans and move forward with… pic.twitter.com/9Xv0gDFxA6 — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) May 4, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...