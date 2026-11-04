Amid Blue tsunami, voter ID passes in Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2026 — Real World News



While Democrats who oppose voter ID were piling up win after win after win on Tuesday night, voters in three states approved voter ID by wide margins.

While Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio all saw Democrat candidates roll to victory in statewide races, voters were asked whether identification requirements should be strengthened and protected in their state constitutions.

“The results were overwhelming,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “Americans may have rejected Republican candidates on Tuesday, but millions of those same voters embraced voter ID.”

In Nevada, Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford defeated incumbent GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo, winning approximately 52% of the vote compared with Lombardo’s 44%.

Voters approved Question 7, a constitutional amendment requiring photo identification for in-person voting and specified identifying information for mail ballots, by 62% to 38%. In 2024, the same proposal received more than 73% support. Under Nevada’s constitutional amendment process, voter-initiated constitutional amendments must win approval in two consecutive general elections.

In North Carolina, Former Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper cruised to a 20-point victory over Republican Michael Whatley in the state’s highly watched U.S. Senate contest.

On the very same ballot, nearly 60% of North Carolina voters supported expanding the state constitution’s voter identification requirement to cover all methods of voting, including absentee and mail-in ballots.

In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, flipping the governor’s mansion to Democrats for the first time in two decades.

On Issue 3, the constitutional amendment strengthening voter identification requirements, voters approved the measure with approximately 66% voting YES and 34% voting NO.

Ohio results:

🔵 Governor race: +8 Democrat

🔴 Voter ID amendment: +31 Yes North Carolina results:

🔵 Senate race: +20 Democrat

🔴 Voter ID amendment: +20 Yes Nevada results:

🔵 Governor race: +7 Democrat

🔴 Voter ID amendment: +25 Yes Even in a blue tsunami, voter ID was able to pass with landslide margins — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...