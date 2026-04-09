Amnesty? Teen begged for life before illegal alien murdered him

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



On Wednesday night’s broadcast, Fox News hots Laura Ingraham skewered New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who is pushing legislation to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

Lawler contended: “You’ve got people living in the shadows.”

Ingraham responded: “Stop using the cliches. ‘In the shadows.’ What shadows are you looking at? They’re working in restaurants, others are engaged in widespread fraud in California! They’re NOT given amnesty. Why are you coming on TV and saying that? The president is trying to remove them! We need strong Republicans to support it!”

Lawler said: “Criminal aliens should be removed, and the bill provides for that. I don’t want anyone getting a waiver for that.”

Ingraham then said: “It’s in the legislation. Have you read the legislation? Answer a simple question…tell my audience how does an immigration officer determine millions of people, determine continuous presence, and the considerations to determine that?”

Lawler: “If they cannot prove continuous presence, they wouldn’t qualify…they make the determination as they always have.”

Ingraham: “I can’t imagine Democrat immigration officers being this strict [in the future]!”

That Republican are even debating supporting an amnesty bill has critics furious.

Especially when you consider tragedies such as the one we are reporting here continue to occur.

In Springfield, Missouri, 15-year-old Miles Young prosecutors say was lured into a deadly ambush by an illegal alien named Yefry Archaga and another suspect, Praize King. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

The illegal alien, prosecutors say, lured Young by making him believe he was showing up for a date with a girl.

Instead, Young walked into a coordinated setup involving multiple individuals, prosecutors say. Investigators said a juvenile suspect picked up Young after leading him to believe he was meeting a girl.

Court documents obtained by KY3 describe how the group had been driving around Springfield discussing the plan before stopping to retrieve a second vehicle. They then allegedly used two cars, including a black Mercedes, to track Young’s location and carry out the ambush.

When the vehicle stopped, Young ran.

A witness told investigators Archaga, allegedly wearing a black ski mask and armed with a “Glock-style” handgun, chased the teen on foot.

“Defendant ambushed victim, chased victim on foot, and shot victim as victim was stating he wanted to live,” the probable cause statement says, according to the Springfield Daily Citizen.

Another witness reported hearing Young fall and cry out, “I just don’t wanna die,” followed by gunshots.

Young was struck in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Revolver News noted: “The Left goes on U.S. propaganda media and fights for illegals. They call ICE the ‘real enemies’ and list out their polished talking points, blabbering on about due process and compassion. Meanwhile, real Americans are the ones paying the price in blood. Where’s their process and compassion?

“At some point, everybody needs to stop and ask this one simple question: why are Dems fighting so hard to keep this carnage going? Because from where normal people are, it looks like power and future voters. And hey, if innocent Americans get chewed up in the process, that’s just collateral damage.

“Every day, there’s another American family burying a son, a daughter, a wife, or a mother because the border was blown wide open and Dems decided enforcement was somehow too mean.”

Here’s yet another horrific story, unrelated to Miles Young except for one grim fact: yet another illegal alien is accused of murdering yet another innocent American:

Haitian illegal immigrant bludgeons mother to death with hammer outside Florida gas station in broad daylight https://t.co/vYC6dkGYj6 pic.twitter.com/8ugf1ti6uq — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2026

🚨 WOW! Laura Ingraham CALLS OUT amnesty bill DIGNIDAD Act co-sponsor Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to his FACE for trying to facilitate more illegal immigration LAWLER: You’ve got people living in the SHADOWS! INGRAHAM: “Stop using the CLICHES. ‘In the shadows.’ What shadows are you… pic.twitter.com/Mvc6lD0uvi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

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