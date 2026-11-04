Analysis: Election results point to Trump’s success, loss for GOP establishment

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2026 — Real World News



Weeks of insufferable campaign ads including several labeling the offending candidates as pedophile protectors, have finally come to an end.

So what did the results of the midterm elections — that were so important that both Iran and the United States hit the pause button until they were finally over — actually mean?

Readers can turn to multiple channels and platforms to hear postmortems chortling over the long overdue “reckoning” for President Donald J. Trump. Following are some alternative perspectives:

Veteran Political Analysts Dick Morris: A lot of people are going to be saying that Donald Trump is failing because of the midterms and if he loses the House and he loses the Senate there will be a long line of people blaming him. And we have to realize that if he’s in trouble tonight it’s because of his own success. If we still had 20 million people coming in over the border, if we still couldn’t drill for oil, if we still faced the threat of Iran going nuclear, Trump would have no problem winning this election. The problem is that he has solved virtually all the major problems we have and for which we elected him. And in the process of solving them, he’s doing himself out of a job.

American Spectator’s Scott McKay on social media: ‘Probably should have passed the SAVE Act. Kinda hard when you can’t post a single legislative achievement of note in 18 months and then you go to the voters asking for more time.

Conrad Black, former publisher of London Daily Telegraph: It has been a nasty and disappointing midterm election campaign, and few will be unhappy to see the end of it. The irrational and almost sociopathic hatred of President Trump, even in ostensibly Republican circles, reveals less about Trump than about the intellectually corrupt and mediocre Republican Party whose headship he seized ten years ago. The Democrats have been reduced to an incoherent pantomime horse of anti-American extremists and exhausted hacks. More disappointing is that surviving Reaganites are so hostile to Trump that they serenely overlook the blight of wokeness, the bottomless corruption in places like Minnesota, and the ambition to turn the United States into a one-party state. They want his last election to be a “rout,” in Peggy Noonan’s words, so they can return to business as usual. It won’t be. Trump has produced strong and rising economic growth, cut taxes, drastically deregulated, closed the border, deported over two million illegal entrants. …. His methods are irksome at times, and his public personality is an acquired taste. But he has pierced the pomposity and complacency of the bipartisan system he displaced. He has been a very effective president.

Donald J Trump: If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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