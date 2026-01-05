Analysis: Jack Smith’s thought crime case based on Pence telling Trump he lost 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2026 Real World News



Disgraced special prosecutor Jack Smith revealed in his recent deposition before the House Judiciary Committee that his election interference lawfare case against President Donald Trump was based on Vice President Mike Pence telling Trump that he had lost to Joe Biden and Trump’s refusal to accept the result somehow negating his First Amendment right to contest the election.

“In essence, Smith defines what is ‘truth’ (Biden won), then outlines how that truthful information was delivered and how President Trump dismissed it,” Sundance wrote in a Jan. 1 analysis for the Conservative Treehouse. “Therefore, President Trump’s ‘mens-rea’, or state of mind, was one of promoting an intentional falsehood. According to the lawfare approach selected by Smith, this mindset is the predicate that blocks President Trump from using his First Amendment right to speech as a defense.”

Intentional fraud is not allowed under the protections of “free speech.”

Smith “wanted to prove that President Trump was engaged in intentional fraud, and wanted to prove his mindset therein through the use of Republican political voices who delivered information to President Trump,” Sundance noted.

It was Smith’s intention to define “truth”, and then counter the free speech defense by mob agreement on what constitutes the “truth.”

“Under this predicate,” Sundance wrote, that “President Trump was being prosecuted for a thought crime, and Jack Smith sought to legally prove he knew his thoughts.”

For Smith to prove fraud, he would have to prove that Trump believed the information Pence and other Republicans had allegedly told him about Biden winning.

“Whether you like or dislike President Trump, the issue here is alarming when contemplated,” Sundance wrote.

“A man tells you a chicken is a frog, you laugh. The man then brings 15 of your family members to tell you a chicken is a frog. You reject the absurdity of the premise, but the man brings forth hundreds more people to tell you the chicken is a frog, and if you do not accept that Chickens are Frogs, you will be defined as mentally impaired, institutionalized and become a ward of the state.”

Sundance concluded:

When we consider the current state of sociological, societal or government manipulation of information, and/or the need for government to control information (mis-dis-mal-information) as an overlay, you can quickly see where this type of legal predicate can take us. Bizarro world becomes a dystopian nightmare. Yes, it is also clear that Leftists, inside that closed-door committee hearing, are intending to impeach President Trump on these grounds if they successfully win the 2026 midterm election. However, that is not the critical takeaway from this deposition. Instead, the critical takeaway is how the Lawfare construct can be twisted and manipulated to create the legal means to the leftist ends. Stop the Division! We cannot allow these communist, Marxist and leftist-minded control agents get back into power. It’s not about Trump. It’s about us.

(The House Judiciary Committee has released the [VIDEO] and [TRANSCRIPT] of Smith’s deposition.)

