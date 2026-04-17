Philly mayor: ‘How dare you tell me’ . . . how to tax you

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 17, 2026

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s plans for raising new taxes has run into some turbulence.

Proposals include a new hotel tax designed to support homelessness programs, as well as a $1 fee on rideshare trips.

“City officials say the rideshare fee alone could generate tens of millions of dollars annually, money that would go toward helping close a roughly $300 million deficit facing the school district,” according to WPHL-TV.

“Administration officials warn that without additional funding, the district could be forced to make significant cuts, including eliminating hundreds of positions.”

Locals at town hall meetings “raised concerns about rising property taxes, saying they are already struggling to keep up with increasing costs. Others expressed skepticism about the rideshare fee, worrying companies would pass the added cost directly to riders,” according to the report.

Uber publicly criticized the proposal, calling it a “consumer tax” that would make everyday transportation more expensive.

The mayor is not taking kindly to such citizen pushback:

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