Analysis: Obama’s anti-human ‘climate change’ panic almost destroyed USA, still targets children

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2025



Soon after taking office in January 2009, President Barack Obama declared carbon dioxide (CO2) dangerous, blamed humanity and began mass spending and media focus to assail CO2.

What did Obama mean when he said “Climate Change”?

“When the cabal says ‘Climate Change’ it means give up your rights, it is all your fault,” the Ignominious blog noted in a Sept. 24 Substack.com analysis.

The analysis lists “100 facts about the green energy carnage” that amount to “a hidden and here-to-fore uncovered, egregious fraud.”

Among them:

• So-called “Climate Scientists” or “Experts” (e.g. John Kerry, Al Gore) can have any degree or none. The Obama claim that; ‘97% of scientists agree on human-caused- climate-change’(CC), was not from climatologists or meteorologists.

• Under Obama, government stopped funding research which didn’t promote the claim that humans were causing climate change. Non-advocates were censored.

• Obama targeted children in their formative years with climate terror. Disaster films in nursery schools used SEL with sex/gender lessons that ruin childhood.

• Obama climate alarmism forced nations to pay trillions in land grabbing wind and solar that will supposedly lower the temperature by 1 degree in 100 years.

• Temperature tracking began in 1875. Fluctuation was minor until 2011. Under Obama, it shot up inexplicably. Every year since they called “hottest on record.” Climatologists scorned the ‘hottest year’ headline. ‘Hottest since when?’ Sensors began use in 1875 so comparisons are trivial within earth’s 5 billion year past.

• So much panic was created by Obama claiming more rapidly rising temperatures caused by humans, worldwide spending exploded from $155 billion to $3 trillion.

• In 2021 panic hit NASA, NOAA, and IPCC after 20 years of mild weather. Obama dropped “global warming” and called all Climate Change a threat. They used this language for the “Inflation Reduction Act” and $2 trillion in new green spending.

• Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) broke healthcare. It was needed due to climate change. Obama gave big pharma and the CDC total control. It made us sicker.

• Obama, Bill Gates, Gore and Kerry have no science expertise flying jets and living by the sea in luxury, while selling us climate death and depopulation.

• Obama said he wants kids angry so, many climate statistics were altered. “Natural disasters” declined for 25 years so “rock and mud slides” were named “disasters.” Many Obama intel agents may still be working online to radicalize fringe youth.

• Gates wants 6.5 billion less humans. He is funding virus infected mosquitoes, vaccines, deforestation and the end of beef and fertility. Obama stokes division with identity groups, and gay/trans rage helping to rapidly lower birth rates.

The analysis concluded:

Obama is still using every tool available for destabilization, driven by early goals and beliefs. In public he sent condolences to the family of Charlie Kirk but in private he is driving the trans frenzy and terror wave, which he started. His “Renewable energy” funding was a personal mission and is succeeding still as renewable cash for globalists. Obama is still targeting children worldwide with the worst kind of programming. His foundation is distributing lovely “nature films” to be shown in all schools. But with every portrayal of a beautiful animal or a scenic landscape there is dark music and stark scenes of floods, death and destruction due to human caused climate change. Children are traumatized and activated, not filled with appreciation of nature. Did Barack Obama falsify climate data to take down America? Someone did. It would be good to find out who, even though it was just another $3 trillion.

