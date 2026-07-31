Analysis: The Fauci Senate dog-and-pony show ‘will not satiate our Covid bloodlust’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 31, 2026

Wednesday’s Senate hearings in which Covid warlord Anthony Fauci took the Fifth 111 times “delivered neither answers nor justice for his crimes,” an analysis said.

“America’s Mengele sauntered in — not, as he ought to have been, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shuffling awkwardly on account of the iron shackles affixed to his ankles — flanked by a half-dozen of the best lawyers money can buy, who had trained him to repeatedly plead the Fifth to every question from Republican Senators (the Democrats, of course, asked him nothing but rather spent their allotted time thanking Fauci for his career of ‘public service’ and regurgitating stale talking points about the vital importance flu vaccines and cancelled NIH grants or whatever),” Benjamin Bartee wrote in the Armageddon Prose blog on Thursday.

What will accountability for Fauci actually look like?

Since he was pardoned for any crimes he may have committed during the Covid pandemic by Joe Biden’s auto-pen, the relatively minor misdemeanor of contempt of Congress may be it.

“Everyone who voted for Trump on the basis of the promised MAHA agenda — a coalition of support without which he likely would not have won — did so not only looking for tangible improvements to (actual) public health into the future but also looking for blood for all of the evils of the past six years visited upon America and the world by Fauci and all of his accomplices in The Science™, Inc.,” Bartee wrote.

“That blood would serve as a deterrent to prevent future crimes against humanity by the sociopaths who practice The Science™, of course, but also as catharsis, knowing that some small fraction of the pain that these people inflicted — intentionally, methodically, sadistically — on the world be repaid in kind.

“Yesterday’s dog-and-pony show was nothing approaching sufficient. No one came away from that Senate show hearing yesterday satisfied.”

Hearings and contempt of Congress charges are not nearly sufficient. Bartee called for “indictments for crimes against humanity and military tribunals — and not just of Fauci, who is the figurehead but by no means the only guilty party.”

Along with Fauci, Bartee noted that list should include:

• Bill Gates

• Klaus Schwab

• Rochelle Walensky

• Everyone in the Biden Administration involved in the federal vaccine rollout

• Jen Psaki, then-White House press secretary who orchestrated the mass censorship campaign against anyone telling the truth

• Albert Bourla

• Peter Hotez

• David Morens

• Half of Congress (at least)

• Deborah Birx

• Peter Daszak

• Everyone on the FDA vaccine committee that approved emergency use authorization

• Francis Collins

• Tedros Ghebreyesus

• Every school administrator who mandated the shots

“I believe I speak for millions when I say that no amount of time or pleading for mercy will satiate our bloodlust, which will only be quenched once the perpetrators are tried in the aforementioned military tribunals, convicted, lined up against the wall and *legally and lawfully* executed with headshots out of a XM913 50mm Bushmaster Chain Gun in a football stadium in front of cheering thousands and livestreamed to the world,” Bartee wrote.

“Realistically, of course, the current state of affairs unfortunately ensures that a party gaining power with a sincere and motivated interest in delivering said livestreamed executions with 50mm cannons to the people who deserve them, rather than putting on impotent show-trials in the Senate, is virtually inconceivable.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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