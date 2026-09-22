Analysis: Today’s signing of the Greenland deal shocks only legacy media consumers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 22, 2026

When President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 18 that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give the U.S. “permanent control over security and all other needs” in the territory, the shock in the media sphere was palpable.

Had not Trump kicked off his second term by announcing his intentions on Greenland in a move immediately dismissed by the international legacy media as laughable. His move reinforced the New York Times comparisons of the president with Hitler.

NPR warned that people in Greenland were hurt, angry, and confused over Trump’s angry and threatening rhetoric, noted Chris Bray for the Federalist.

More legacy media headlines warned of an attack on NATO.

On Sept. 22, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte posted on X, “This agreement, along with NATO’s growing role in securing this vital region, enhances our collective security and supports a safer and more stable future for us all.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the deal better than an earlier one with the United States in 1951:

“Seventy-five years ago, we entered into an agreement about the defense of Greenland. Today we are signing an even bigger and better agreement, a deal that can last forever,” she said.

“Mr. President, you have been very clear. You don’t want adversaries to come too close. I fully agree, and with this deal, they are not,” she added.

Related: President Trump announces Greenland deal giving U.S. ‘permanent’ strategic control, September 19, 2026

Support Free Press Foundation

Like this: Like Loading...