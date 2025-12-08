Analyst slams China over fighter jets’ ‘dangerous’ drills near Okinawa

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2025 Real World News



Chinese fighter jets conducted drills near the Okinawa islands in Japan which included aiming their radar at Japanese military aircraft in two “dangerous” incidents, Japanese officials said.

“These radar illuminations are a dangerous act that went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters, adding that Tokyo had lodged a protest with Beijing over Saturday’s “extremely regrettable” incident.

A Chinese navy spokesperson, Col. Wang Xuemeng, claimed that Japanese aircraft had repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese navy as it was conducting previously announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait.

In an analysis posted to Linkedn, Edo Naito noted:

“Just imagine if Japan and the U.S. had a carrier assault group just southeast of Taiwan and were practicing bombing and missile attacks against Shanghai.

“And yet the CCP thinks it is a perfectly peaceful activity to repeatedly conduct those exact drills using their Aircraft Carrier Assault Groups just southeast of Okinawa against Okinawan cities.”

Japan hosts the biggest overseas concentration of U.S. military power, including warships, aircraft and thousands of U.S. Marines in Okinawa.

Japan said the Chinese J-15 jets involved in the two incidents were launched from China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier, which was maneuvring south of the Okinawan islands with three missile destroyers. Japan said it scrambled F-15 fighters in response to flight operations from the Chinese carrier.

“Why are they there?” Naito wrote. “Why does no one call them out for their provocations, but are willing to just echo CCP propaganda that such high-risk activities are in response to a measured comment from our prime minister some 4 weeks ago?”

Naito added; “The Japanese SDF is among the most professional and highly trained military forces in the world. They will not be tricked into any incident that the CCP gangsters will try to escalate. Such cannot be said about the amateurish moves by PLA against the military forces of the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, and a long list of other countries that have dealt with risky and dangerous maneuvers by PLA jet jockeys and naval captains high on CCP hate propaganda.

“If the malignant CCP has any peaceful intent (obviously rhetorical), then do your drills elsewhere – the Pacific Ocean is a big place – and stop the highly provocative practice attacks on Japanese cities.”

Naito, naturalized Japanese in 2015, is an “Abe pragmatic Japanese Conservative” who comments on Japanese politics, law, and history.

