Analyst: Time to cut ties with China’s companies, ‘America’s enemies’

According to Marketbeat.com, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, “through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.”

Alibaba is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and, as of Dec. 3, was trading near the $160 mark per share. The Chinese company has a market cap of $377.48 billion.

According to a Nov. 14 White House memo, as reported by the Financial Times, “Alibaba provides tech support for Chinese military ‘operations’ against targets in the U.S.”

Alibaba reportedly provided “access to customer data that includes IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records, as well as different AI-related services.”

In a Nov. 26 analysis for Gatestone Institute, Gordon C. Chang said it is “time to delist Alibaba from the New York Stock Exchange and remove all other Chinese companies from U.S. stock listings. All of them are integral parts of a hostile regime assaulting America.”

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has exceeded the extreme lengths taken by the Soviet Communist Party to integrate and subordinate its ‘civilian economy’ to serve the larger goals of its ‘military economy,'” Richard Fisher of the International Assessment and Strategy Center told Gatestone.

“All Chinese companies, factories, universities, and local governments either directly or indirectly support the military,” said Fisher, who is also a contributing editor to Geostrategy-Direct.com.

China’s embassy in Washington denied the accuracy of the Financial Times’ report on the White House memo and charged the U.S. with a “complete distortion of facts.” The embassy claims that China protects privacy.

Alibaba was more emphatic. “The assertions and innuendoes in the article are completely false,” the company told CNBC. “We question the motivation behind the anonymous leak, which the FT admits that they cannot verify.”

Chang noted: “For one thing, the denials of the embassy cannot possibly be true. There are no real privacy protections in China’s total surveillance society.”

The truth of the White House’s charge “does not matter,” Chang wrote. “What matters is that Alibaba is part of the Communist Party’s system.”

The CCP has declared the United States to be its enemy and is now waging its brand of “people’s war,” which the Chinese military defines as “total war.”

