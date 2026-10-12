And now this: U.S. Space Force activated Special Operations Force on Oct. 7

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The U.S. Space Force has officially activated a Special Operations unit under U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

Space Force, which was established by President Donald Trump in his first term, said the spec ops unit was activated on Oct. 7 and modernizes joint warfare capabilities by pairing space-based assets—such as electromagnetic warfare and satellite communication controls—directly with tactical special operations forces.

Special Operations Command officially welcomed it’s newest component to the SOF enterprise with the formal stand up of SPACEFOR-SOC.

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The unit will be commanded by Col. Stephan E. Cummings. (Headquarters location TBA.)

James McKinlay noted in a post to LinkedIn: “Space Force capabilities are already integrated into USSOCOM, but this effectively institutionalizes how the U.S. Space Force organizes, trains, equips, and presents forces for SOF, bringing SPACEFOR-SOC alongside the other Services’ SOF components: USASOC, NSWC, AFSOC, and MARSOC.

“SPACEFOR-SOC will assess, select, and train SOF Guardians for employment as Space Special Warfare Teams (SSWTs), bringing space expertise and capabilities to USSOCOM, the Joint Force, and the Department of War.”

The activation aligns with a broader push this month to adapt U.S. military components for near-peer conflict, which also includes the Army officially moving hundreds of tactical soldiers into its newly created Space Operations Branch on Oct. 1.

Concurrently, the Space Force recently hit other unique milestones, such as two Guardians becoming the first to graduate from the Jungle Operations Training Course on Oct. 7.

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