by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 22, 2026

A mix of botched upgrades, software bugs, aging infrastructure, and targeted breaches collided in a short window this month, sparking a wave of major outages and separate cyber incidents hitting tech, travel, finance, and government systems.

The most recent occurred at the nation’s busiest airport and the FBI.

All Delta Airlines flights headed to Atlanta were halted on Sunday after a key automated computer system, used to track the weight and balance of aircraft, failed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop on Delta flights inbound to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was lifted shortly afterward. Inbound flights were delayed as a result, though the FAA indicated that they were less than 15 minutes in length on average.

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is the global hub for Delta Airlines and is one of the world’s busiest airports. Delta was the only airline affected by the delay.

“Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system. These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems,” wrote the FAA on social media.

Because many Delta flights originate or terminate at Atlanta, the issue affected the company’s flights across the United States. Many passengers affected are traveling ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, the FBI reportedly is investigating a breach of its criminal information database.

The database is used by law enforcement across the U.S. to run background checks, view rap sheets, and detect criminal activity across state lines.

The revelation comes from two anonymous sources who were briefed on the issue and disclosed the breach to CNN and NBC News around the same time of an appearance by FBI Director Kash Patel where he touted the bureau’s cybersecurity measures.

CNN linked the alleged breach to recent interruptions in essential services with computer networks, reporting:

Related: Cyberwar? Outages reported nationwide at National Security Agency, hundreds of major sites, November 17, 2026

The discovery of the latest intrusion in recent days comes as the Trump Administration has sought to assuage public concern about the nation’s cybersecurity amid a series of high profile outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the FAA’s air traffic control system.

The FBI declined to comment to news outlets about the purported hack.

Other Major Outages This Month

• Microsoft (Nov. 12): Outlook, Teams, and other Microsoft 365 tools went down globally for roughly 36 hours. Microsoft attributed it to a network capacity upgrade issue rather than a cyberattack or AI.

• FAA / aviation (Nov. 13): A nationwide ground stop lasted over four hours after a router/network upgrade disrupted air traffic communications infrastructure.

• Banking & consumer tech (Nov. 16): JPMorgan Chase experienced payment/service disruptions that the bank linked to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems rather than a breach. Apple services (such as iCloud, App Store, and Apple Pay) and other major platforms also saw reported disruptions during the stretch.

• National Security Agency (Nov. 17): The NSA confirmed a technical problem disrupted an internal/classified communications system, which officials attributed to system update/technical issues rather than a confirmed attack.

Breaches And Cyber Incidents

• FBI & USDA: Reports emerged of a suspected cyberattack hitting the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

• Third-party & supply chain flaws: JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard disclosed a cyber incident involving a third-party service provider. Researchers also flagged malicious code injected into a widely used web platform (Optimizely), affecting hundreds of sites, alongside separate breach reports like Staples Canada.

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