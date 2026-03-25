Apprentice: President Trump is searching for ‘respected’ future leader of Iran

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



After firing many of the Iranian regime’s top leaders in the most forceful way, President Donald Trump said he is now searching for a “respected” future leader of the Middle East nation.

Asked by reporters on Monday who would control the Strait of Hormuz when it reopens, Trump said: “Me and the ayatollah, whoever the ayatollah is, whoever the next ayatollah — Look, and there’ll also be a form of a — a very serious form of regime change.

“Now, in all fairness, everybody’s been killed from the regime. They’re really starting off. There’s automatically a regime change. But we’re dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are. They’re very respected. And maybe one of them will be exactly what we’re looking for.”

Trump compared the ongoing operation in Iran to the U.S. action in Venezuela in which dictator Nicolas Maduro was captured and how he is now working with Maduro’s number two, Delcy Rodríguez.

“Look at Venezuela, how well that’s working out,” Trump said. “We are doing so well in Venezuela with oil and with the relationship between the president-elect and us. And maybe we find somebody like that in Iran.”

On Iran, Trump added: “I’m not guaranteeing anything. I’m not going to come out here in a week or two weeks and have you all say, ‘Oh, you said —.’ I didn’t say anything. All I’m saying is, we are in the throes of a real possibility of making a deal. And I think if I were a betting man, I’d bet for it. But again, I’m not guaranteeing anything. They want to make a deal very badly.”

Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan have been passing messages between the United States and Iran in recent days in an effort to de-escalate the conflict, Axios reported, citing a U.S. source.

Senior officials from the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the source said.

“The mediation is ongoing and making progress… the discussion is about ending the war and resolving all outstanding issues,” the source said, adding: “We hope to have answers soon.”

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged Trump to intensify the war against Iran.

Prince Mohammed contends that Iran represents an existential long-term threat to the Gulf region that cannot be adequately addressed without regime change, the Times cited sources as saying.

Saudi Arabia’s government disputed claims that Prince Mohammed has advocated for prolonging the conflict.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began,” the Saudi government said in a statement, adding that officials “remain in close contact with the Trump Administration and our commitment remains unchanged.”

.@POTUS: “We’re dealing with the man who, I believe, is the most respected and the ‘leader.’ It’s a little tough — we’ve wiped out everybody.” REPORTER: “Is that the Supreme Leader?”@POTUS: “No.” pic.twitter.com/cdAgT4jljP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

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