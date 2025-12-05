Architect of Jaguar’s woke rebrand is fired, escorted from building

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2025 Real World News



In early 2025 Jaguar completed a woke rebrand which saw the focus of the luxury auto company shift to all-electric, a new “Copy Nothing” philosophy, a minimalist “Jr” monogram, no cars shown in launch ads, and concentrating on selling fewer, more expensive vehicles to younger buyers.

How’d that work out for the brand?

In April of this year, Jaguar sold 49 cars … in all of Europe.

In April of 2024, Jaguar sold 1,961 cars in Europe.

The epic fail led to the firing this week of Gerry McGovern, the rebrand’s architect, who was escorted out of the company’s HQ in England.

Revolver News noted: “This is what happens when a luxury car company stops making luxury cars and starts making TikTok craft projects for Brooklyn influencers. Jaguar’s big, bold, insanely expensive rebrand, the one that replaced cars with androgynous runway mimes wandering around like they escaped from a Dior perfume commercial, just blew up in spectacular fashion. And by ‘blew up,’ we mean sales fell 97.5%.

“Next time, maybe skip the reinvention tour and remember why people buy Jaguars in the first place. They want a gorgeous car, not a front-row seat at a gender-studies dance recital.”

