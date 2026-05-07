Tennessee legislature passes redistricting map; GOP likely to win all of state’s congressional seats

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 7, 2026

The Republican-led legislature in Tennessee passed a new redistricting map on Thursday that will likely result in Republicans winning all of the state’s congressional seats in this year’s midterms.

“Tennessee is a conservative state,” said state Sen. John Stevens, a Republican who sponsored the bill. “Its congressional delegation should reflect that.”

The new map carves up a Memphis-based seat held by longtime Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen into three districts. If Cohen’s seat goes to the GOP, as expected, Republicans will hold all nine of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee moved quickly to call lawmakers into a special session this week to take up the new map. Tennessee’s primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 6.

Lee’s move was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s major redistricting ruling last week. The top court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais on April 29 that Louisiana’s 2024 congressional map, which included a second majority-Black district, was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The 6-3 decision found that the state improperly prioritized race, narrowing Voting Rights Act standards.

Despite a slew of theatrics from Tennessee Democrats, the Republican-led state House and Senate passed the redistricting map and sent it to Lee to sign into law.

The map passed the Senate amid shouting from protesters and Democrat lawmakers. One senator stood on a desk with what appeared to be a bedsheet emblazoned with “No Jim Crow 2.0” and “Stop the TN Steal.” Other Democrats turned their back on the Senate dais.

In the state House, Democrat members stood and walked out on the session when Speaker Cameron Sexton called for a vote on the redistricting map.

And, to no one’s surprise, at least one Democrat played the race card.

“This is not a special session. This is a white-power rally and a white-power grab,” said Democrat state Rep. Gloria Johnson. “Vote yes — you’re telling everyone you’re racist.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, Louisiana and Alabama Republicans are laying the groundwork to redraw their maps, while South Carolina lawmakers are debating whether to do the same. The three states have five majority-minority districts represented by Democrats between them.

Other states where filing deadlines and primary dates have already passed are eyeing the 2028 election cycle for potential new maps.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: Tennessee’s new maps have PASSED the State Senate, and are on their way to be signed into LAW by Gov. Bill Lee Leftist activists STORMED the Senate chamber and started SCREAMING, but Senators IGNORED them and passed the map 🤣 THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE! pic.twitter.com/2UKeJP0NNd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2026

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