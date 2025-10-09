Arctic Frost: Jack Smith needed authorization from AG, FBI to surveil GOP senators

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2025 Real World News



Jack Smith, the special counsel Team Biden hired to essentially derail President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, spent $50 million in taxpayer dollars on an investigation that included surveilling at least eight Republican senators and one GOP representative who the Biden team accused of questioning the results of the 2020 election.

FBI documents reveal Smith’s “Arctic Frost” team tracked the private communications of Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, as well as Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

Smith’s surveillance team monitored who the lawmakers called and their locations.

“It is a disgrace… that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of U.S. lawmakers,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

Arctic Frost, which began in April 2022 and was taken over by Smith later that year, probed efforts by Trump and his allies to challenge the 2020 election results, including by furnishing an alternative slate of electors.

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley publicly released a Sept. 27, 2023, document titled “CAST Assistance,” which refers to the FBI’s cellular analysis team. That document claimed that the bureau had conducted “preliminary toll analysis on limited toll records.”

The document, which has the names of FBI agents involved redacted, marks the case ID as “ARCTIC FROST—Election Law Matters—SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER—CAST.”

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry confirmed via his FBI sources that Smith, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, and then-Attorney General Merrick Garland had to personally sign off on the unprecedented surveillance of GOP member of Congress. When an investigation involves elected officials, it’s classified as a “SIM” case, which means “Sensitive Investigative Matter,” and that requires the highest level of approval inside the Justice Department and FBI.

The question now is, will anyone actually be held accountable for Arctic Frost?

“If heads don’t roll in this town, nothing changes,” Grassley told reporters.

Will Attorney General Pam Bondi step up and make sure this revelation doesn’t end in another shrug, and instead ends in handcuffs? Bombshell reports are great. Perp walks are better.

