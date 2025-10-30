‘Arctic Frost’ outrage builds: Legal evidence, justification called ‘thin’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2025 Real World News



Additional documentation from the Biden Department of Justice “Arctic Frost” investigation suggests that the political enemies of President Donald Trump were more obsessed with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election than he was alleged to be.

Senate Judiciary chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley has released more than 1,700 pages of records that show that then-special prosecutor Jack Smith sent 197 subpoenas targeting more than 430 Republican and conservative organizations and individuals, including two of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller.

At the core of the launch of Arctic Frost was the decision by Republicans from a number of states to submit an alternate slate of electors ahead of the certification of the 2020 election results by Congress on January 6, 2021. The probe would eventually move from the FBI to Smith and target subpoenas at hundreds of Trump allies.

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus,” Grassley said at a press conference on Wednesday. “If this happened to the Democrats, they’d be as rightly outraged as we are.”

A name seen often in the Arctic Frost hemisphere is FBI agent Walter Giardina. He appears in 100 of Smith’s subpoenas.

Giardina was one of several longtime FBI officials fired by Patel in August.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Walter Giardina is a DIRTY COP! He should be, along with Deranged Jack Smith, the sinister team of Lisa Monaco and Andrew Weissmann, Liddle’ Jay Bratt, Norm Eisen and his FAKE Charity, CREW, Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, Thomas Windom, who dreamt up the corrupt J-6 Witch Hunt, should be investigated immediately. They are a disgrace to our Nation.”

FBI emails released by Grassley in May showed Giardina and other FBI agents were involved in the arrest of Peter Navarro – a top Trump aide who was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify before the Democrat-controlled January 6 Select Committee.

“Instead of focusing on the rampant cases of murder and rape perpetrated against everyday Americans, personnel in the FBI’s Washington Field Office and D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office were obsessing over ways to target President Trump and his allies. Their conduct is disgraceful and un-American,” Grassley said at the time.

In his termination letter to Giardina, Patel, said the special agent “exercised poor judgement and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of the government.”

The opening electronic communication for Arctic Frost stated that it was based on evidence “suggesting” Trump had engaged in wrongdoing, saying, “The FBI has obtained evidence suggesting individuals representing the Trump Campaign conspired to corruptly obstruct the United States Congress’ certification of the 2020 Presidential election results by submitting allegedly fraudulent elector certificates and attempting to convince Vice President Michael Pence to rely on the fraudulent certificates of electors on January 6, 2021, during a Joint Session of Congress.”

Joe DiGenova, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, slammed the FBI’s launch memo:

“As a former U.S. Attorney, when I saw the Wray memo to Garland, ‘pretext’ screamed at me. The language was juvenile on a matter of constitutional dimensions. No honest investigation could be predicated on nonexistent evidence. You don’t investigate a President on ‘the evidence suggests’ standard.

“A grave act of interfering in an election and its aftermath requires the highest evidentiary standard not met here. For example, the memo doesn’t even recognize that alternate electors are legal and have been used twice before in American history. This was a brazen abuse of power that requires a criminal investigation immediately.”

Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, told Just the News that he believes the FBI memo justifying the start of Arctic Frost was legally deficient and suffered from the same politicization and abuses as the 2016 Russia collusion probe code-named “Crossfire Hurricane” that also targeted Trump before it was widely discredited.

The memo, which Jordan obtained from current FBI Director Kash Patel, was issued in the spring of 2022 — around the time Trump announced he would run for president again — and used interview clips from CNN as key evidence “suggesting” the former and future president was involved in an alleged criminal conspiracy.

“It looks like this was just the same old weaponization, same old political focus, focus on politics, going after your political enemies,” Jordan said. “Same mindset that said we’re going to put the dossier in the intelligence community assessment, even though we know the dossier is garbage, we know there’s no underlying intelligence support.”

“That same mindset that was there in 2016 is the mindset we see now in 2022 with Arctic Frost, and then as it transformed into Jack Smith, special counsel later in 2022 — same exact mindset. So yeah, that’s what it sure looks like,” he added.

Support Free Press Foundation