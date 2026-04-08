Are Republicans sabotaging SAVE America Act?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 8, 2026

Why are Republicans standing in the way of passing the SAVE America Act?

Some state leaders have proposed and even enacted statewide proof of citizenship laws to vote. Some states have had proof of citizenship voting laws for years, but now a flood of other states are following suit.

Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True the Vote, said: “If the SAVE America Act isn’t going to pass then I’m going to use every tool at my disposal to try and get states to react to something.”

Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Utah all enacted proof of citizenship voting bills in the past month.

In 12 other states, bills are moving through state legislatures.

The legislation, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, is overwhelmingly supported by the American public.

Yet Republicans continue to sabotage one of President Donald Trump’s top domestic priorities.

What’s up with that?

“Because they cheat, too,” independent journalist and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted.

Why are Republicans blocking the SAVE America Act? (Because they cheat, too) pic.twitter.com/xfZxCisJHe — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 7, 2026

One of what seems like a handful of Republican senators who still have a spine, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, is taking on the GOP SAVE America Act saboteurs:

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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