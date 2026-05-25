Art of the Iran deal: President Trump aims to jointly expand Abraham Accords

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



As part of a peace deal with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would seek to have Iran and other Arab states join in an expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Trump stated that Arab and Muslim-majority nations involved in the peace negotiations should normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader settlement aimed at stabilizing the Middle East at a time of “conflict and war.”

While negotiations with Teheran were “proceeding nicely,” the president warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military action.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social, adding that a resumption of strikes would be “bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Trump on May 23 said the peace deal will include Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a May 25 press briefing that the potential deal contains 14 points and is broadly focused on halting the hostilities and ending the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and shipping, in exchange for Iran lifting its own restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term in office, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in 2020. Morocco and Sudan later joined the framework, widely considered one of the most significant Middle East diplomatic breakthroughs in decades.

Trump indicated that Iran itself could eventually join the accords.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!

During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.

Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be.

The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause. The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years.

It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled! It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords.

Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it. Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition.

The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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