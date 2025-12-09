Australia is first to ban social media use for children under age 16

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2025 Real World News



Australia has become the first nation to ban social media use for children under the age of 16.

Sites included in the ban, which went into effect on Dec. 10, 2025, include X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Social media platforms that do not comply with Australia’s ban will face fines of up to $49.5 million in Australian dollars ($33 million U.S.)

Before the ban took effect, 86% of Australians ages 8 to 15 used social media, according to the government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the ban aims to support young Australians and ease the pressure that endless feeds and algorithms can cause.

“Make the most of the school holidays coming up. Rather than spending it scrolling on your phone, start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there for some time on your shelf,” Albanese said in a message to children affected by the ban.

“And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family, face to face.”

Initially, the ban covers 10 platforms, but the Australian government said the list would change as new products emerge and young users switch to alternatives.

Online Platforms Included under Australia’s Social Media Minimum Age Rule (SMMA):

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Snapchat

X (Twitter)

YouTube

Reddit

Twitch

Kick

Threads

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner will issue notices to all ten platforms on Dec. 11, requesting data on the number of accounts removed, with follow-up notices sent monthly for the next six months.

Elon Musk’s X said it will comply with the law by using age inference – guessing a person’s age from their online activity – or age estimation, which is usually based on a selfie. The social media platform might also check uploaded identification documents or linked bank account details.

Musk has said the ban “seems like a backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians.” Most platforms have said that the law violates people’s right to free speech.

Several countries from Denmark to New Zealand to Malaysia have signaled they may study or emulate Australia’s model.

While the United States does not ban children from using social media, states including Florida, Utah, and Texas are passing laws for parental consent or age restrictions (under 14/18), though these face legal challenges.

