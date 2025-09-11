Authorities in Seoul intervene to stop burning of CCP flags

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2025 Real World News



Burning American flags in the streets of major South Korean cities is reportedly quite okay if one belongs to the right leftist labor union.

On the other hand, authorities consider disrespect of communist China’s flag as tantamount to a threat to national security.

Anti-communist rallies have become more frequent in the Myeongdong area of South Korea’s capital, which is a popular tourist spot for Chinese visitors.

During a demonstration in Seoul on Sept. 9, activists were warned by police that tearing or burning the flag of communist China could result in punishment.

Leftist President Lee Jae-Myung said at a Sept. 9 cabinet meeting: “I don’t think a warning will be enough,” and, “(Self-employed business owners) are trying to make a living by selling goods to tourists, but they are causing a ruckus, insulting them, and driving them out.”

Many South Koreans took to social media to point out that freedom of expression is still legal in the country.

“What kind of freedom of expression is that? It’s chaos,” Lee said.

Tara O of the East Asia Research Center posted to X:

“Free expression suppressed in South Korea, if you oppose the CCP/Lee Jae-Myung/DPK. The police tells the crowd thru a loud speaker that they can’t rip a Chinese flag or they could be charged for offending Chinese. The student leader replies why then is it OK for the violent KCTU labor union to burn U.S. flags & decapitate an effigy of the U.S. ambassador? Nothing happens to KCTU members, even when they beat up police, but when patriotic students conduct peaceful rallies, the regime tries to stop the youths from expressing themselves.”

Free expression suppressed in South Korea, if you oppose the CCP/Lee Jae-myung/DPK. The police tells the crowd thru a loud speaker that they can’t rip a Chinese flag or they could be charged for offending Chinese. The student leader replies why then is it OK for the violent KCTU… — Tara O (@DrTaraO) September 9, 2025

🇰🇷 Something ridiculous just happened. Police claimed it’s a crime to rip up the Chinese flag, and stopped people at a rally. There is no such stupid law in South Korea! https://t.co/gbnJXCkc7o pic.twitter.com/ELKMHCiGGH — 𝗥 🇰🇷 (@r241203) September 9, 2025

We have to ask: Is Lee Jae-myung a supporter of Chinese communism? https://t.co/oDuBjg15EE — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 9, 2025

Koreans are petitioning to stop the no visa entry of Chinese to Korea that’s slated to start 2025-9-29 for 1 year (until after the regional elections next June). https://t.co/szpQpu9v1v — Tara O (@DrTaraO) September 10, 2025

Beat The Press