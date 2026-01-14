Bannon: ‘Send U.S. Marshals’ to seize Fulton County, Georgia 2020 ballots

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 14, 2026

In his War Room broadcast on Wednesday, Steve Bannon called on the Department of Justice to send U.S. Marshals to Georgia to seize Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots.

On Dec. 19, 2025, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney cleared the way for the 2020 ballots to be examined by the Georgia State Election Board.

But Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said the county will not produce the ballots unless the elections board pays an estimated production cost of about $400,000.

“Just send the U.S. Marshals down and seize the ballots in Fulton County. Go kick down some doors in these state things and say, no, we’re just not going to let you,” Bannon said on Wednesday.

“There’s 24 million potential voters on these roles that are illegitimate. How do you think they steal these elections? You’re seeing the business model. This is part of the business model. Destroy it. Destroy it while we can destroy it.”

Bannon added: “Go arrest some of these folks in these blue states that have been stealing elections or bring criminal charges. The hour is late and we are burning daylight.”

Garland Favorito, the co-founder of VoterGA, said he witnessed a sudden surge of 20,000 mail-in votes for Joe Biden in the early hours on Nov. 5, 2020. At the same time approximately 1,000 votes for President Donald Trump disappeared.

In March 2021 a Georgia judge ruled that Favorito’s group “Voter GA” would be allowed to unseal the Fulton County ballots and inspect them for invalid votes. But then Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger petitioned the court to keep the Fulton County ballots sealed.

“The physical inspection will provide the opportunity, more than four years later and after an extraordinary amount of money has been spent, to validate numerous sworn affidavits and testimony from poll workers and election workers during the 2020 Election,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

As WorldTribune.com reported on Dec. 19, 2025, Fulton County officials at a meeting of the Georgia State Election Board, admitted that approximately 315,000 early votes from the 2020 election were illegally certified but were still counted in the final results.

