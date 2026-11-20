by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 20, 2026

A group of Christians shouted down an imam’s invocation at a city commission meeting in Bartow, Florida on Monday night, when much of the packed chamber recited the Lord’s Prayer.

The crowd shouted “Christ is King” and chanted “USA!” until police walked several of the attendees out of the City Hall meeting.

The agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting listed Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya of Bartow’s Masjid Al Nur mosque for the opening prayer. As he stepped to the lectern, the crowd began reciting the Lord’s Prayer in unison and continued the prayer through warnings from city officials: “Folks, you’ll be asked to leave, be respectful.”

After police stepped in, Bhuiya finished the prayer, quoting passages of the Quran that he said were meant to unite people. “Our differences in background, culture and faiths should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity,” he said.

Bartow City Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said the city had received more than 200 emails about the imam’s invocation: “We govern a city of people, not a congregation of faith,” she said.

In a statement, the city said it has long opened commission meetings with a prayer “offered by either a faith-based leader or one of the City’s elected officials,” and that while the invocation has historically been based on Christian traditions, “the opportunity is open to all faiths.” It said residents, “joined by individuals from other cities,” had tried to keep the imam from speaking and the mayor from conducting the meeting.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in 2014, in Town of Greece v. Galloway, that opening a town board meeting with sectarian prayer does not violate the Establishment Clause, though the majority warned that a pattern of prayers that “denigrate, proselytize, or betray an impermissible government purpose” could cross the line.

It is the second time this fall that Islamic prayer has upended a Tampa Bay-area commission meeting. In Pinellas County, a woman in a full burqa was escorted out after playing a recording of the Islamic call to prayer at the public-comment microphone.

WOW. The City of Bartow, FL, was about to have a Muslim open its city meeting with an Islamic prayer, but residents COUNTERED it by reciting the Lord’s Prayer. https://t.co/F4fOdljliL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

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