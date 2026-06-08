Bass, Raman projected winners in LA mayoral primary; Pratt drops to third place

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 8, 2026

Democrats have apparently fine-tuned their ballot-counting prowess in California. It only took five days for them to find the votes needed to keep Independent Spencer Pratt from advancing to the November runoff in the Los Angeles mayoral contest. Some predicted the vote “count” would take weeks.

Incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and far-left Democrat Nithya Raman are now the projected winners in the primary and are expected to face each other in November’s runoff as Independent candidate Pratt fell to third place.

Decision Desk HQ on Sunday called the race for Raman to secure the number two spot behind Bass. With roughly 87 percent of the votes in, Bass was at 34.68% while Raman had 27.12% and Pratt 26.69%.

Pratt had a solid hold on second place and was even close to Bass’s count on Election Day. Raman had even held a tearful quasi-concession speech.

Then the mail-in ballots started being “counted.”

Pratt has not yet conceded the election and even said on Sunday that his campaign may wait until July 6 to count all votes. Isn’t his campaign aware of who is “counting” the votes?

President Donald Trump responded to the results coming in after Election Day, writing on Truth Social: “No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!”

In a post to X, Robby Starbuck that Raman, who was a distant third on Election Day, took over the second spot by “suddenly winning 1st in every new ballot drop. North Korean ‘elections’ have more self respect. Even they’d find it absurd for 3rd to suddenly jump to 1st place in every ballot drop DAYS after an election. It’s just ludicrous.”

Starbuck’s post brought the attention of Elon Musk:

“The reason ID is banned in California (and New York) elections is to enable large-scale fraud,” Musk wrote. “When you combine no ID and mail-in voting, fraud is de facto legalized.”

Starbuck added: “ChatGPT can’t find a single example of a 3rd place candidate surging, days AFTER Election Day, to overtake 2nd place. It couldn’t find 1 example in all of American history. That’s what’s happening with Nithya Raman & Spencer Pratt. Los Angeles has 3rd world country elections.”

Oh, by the way, even lefty media outlets in California were calling this a concession speech by Raman:

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