Before and after video shows result of Trump’s move to deploy ICE to airports

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 25, 2026

As Democrats continue to hold Homeland Security funding hostage because they want to keep as many illegal aliens in the country as possible, President Donald Trump deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel to major airports to help with security lines.

The difference has been staggering, as video from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shows:

Atlanta airport before ICE vs after. pic.twitter.com/Hhxsj2T115 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 24, 2026

Before Trump deployed ICE to the Atlanta airport, the security line wait time was up to 6 hours:

🚨OH MY GOSH!!! The Atlanta TSA line is so long, that it is not just wrapped around baggage claim… …BUT IS WRAPPING AROUND THE OUTSIDE OF THE FREAKING BUILDING!!!! I am hearing that people waited in line for SIX HOURS last night and still missed their flights. INSANE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JP8u7QWmbU — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 23, 2026

A reporter asked the president whose idea it was to send ICE to the airports:

REPORTER: Whose idea was it to put ICE agents in the airports?@POTUS: “Mine… you know the story of the paper clip? 182 years ago, a man discovered the paper clip. It was so simple, and everybody that looked at it said, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’ ICE was my idea.” pic.twitter.com/4P7Z7CE8yp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2026

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran. They hate seeing us WIN so completely and decisively, but the American public sees what is going on. AMERICA FIRST! President DJT I am so proud of our ICE Patriots! They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years, and now, at the Airports, in addition to what they are supposed to be doing, they are helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas. They are so proud to be there! The fact is, they shouldn’t have to do this, but they are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians. The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor — They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they’re supposed to have. Thank you to ICE for the GREAT job you are doing. America very much appreciates it! President DONALD J. TRUMP Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they me be, in the Country. They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN! Blame the Democrats for the Airport’s mess. They want our Country to do badly. They want our Country to fail. They broke the already signed Bill because they want to take care of Criminals who enter our Country illegally, rather than American citizens. Thank you to our great ICE Patriots for helping. It makes a big difference. I may call up the National Guard for more help. President DJT. We are asking for expedited Judicial Review because they are robbing our Country blind, “Centers” that don’t exist are being paid tremendous amounts of money, and yet we have Court Orders not letting us proceed. They are being protected by our unbelievably Corrupt and OUT OF CONTROL Court System! Billions of Dollars are being “handed over” to CROOKS, and the Courts won’t let us do anything about it. Again, EXPEDITE! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy expressed what is most important to Democrats:

Senator Chris Murphy: “The people we care about most, the undocumented migrants” He actually said that pic.twitter.com/FsEPmWs81U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

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