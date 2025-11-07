Bet on it: Trump warns Democrats would nuke filibuster; Carville agrees

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2025 Real World News



While President Donald Trump moves to limit the pain Americans are suffering from the “Schumer Shutdown,” even independent analysts have concluded that Democrats have proved they value their own political power over all else.

It has also become evident, analysts say, that Republicans, who hold the majority in both houses, really need to grow a pair.

The Senate on Friday was set to vote on reopening the government, but Democrats indicated they would continue to hold the government hostage until they get their way on Obamacare.

Senate Democrats have rejected a funding bill sent by the House weeks ago 14 times.

Fed up with the spectacle and no doubt bored like much of the country with endless rhetoric on the issue, Trump posted on Nov. 7:

“The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown. If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy boasted that the party is fine with keeping the government closed supposedly since it gained more leverage with the results from Tuesday’s elections.

“I think there will be substantial damage done to a Democratic brand that has been rehabilitated, if we immediately stop fighting,” Murphy said.

Trump continues to call on Republicans in the Senate to “nuke the filibuster” and open the government with a majority vote.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote: “The Democrats will terminate the Filibuster in THE FIRST HOUR, if and when they assume ‘control’ or power. Republicans have what the Democrats want — We should do it, NOW, and have the greatest three years in History!”

But Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that is unlikely to happen as several GOP senators remain skittish about ending the filibuster.

Thune told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday that Senate Republicans were worried Democrats would “pack the Supreme Court, allow for abortion on demand and federalizing elections” if the filibuster was eliminated and they regained power.

Democrat strategist James Carville agreed that Democrats would quickly move to pack the Supreme Court upon regaining power:

“I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen. A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028. You know that. I know that. There’s going to be a Democratic House … a Democratic Senate,” Carville said. “The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on the reform of the Supreme Court … He’s going to appoint a blue-ribbon [panel] … and they’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to thirteen.”

Republicans won’t be able to stop the move because Democrats will have, as Trump predicts, “nuked the filibuster.”

“That’s going to happen, people. That’s going to happen to you. They’re going to win. They’re going to do some blue-ribbon panel of distinguished jurists, and they are going to recommend thirteen. And a Democratic Senate and House are going to pass it,” Carville added. “And the Democratic president is going to sign it — because they have to do an intervention so we can have a Supreme Court that the American people trust again. So just keep that in the back of your mind. And I would bet a lot of money that that’s what’s going to happen. A lot!”

Just 29% of Americans support increasing the number of Supreme Court justices, according to a 2024 poll by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Punchbowl News’s Max Cohen reported that Democrats have said they would vote to reopen the government if Obamacare enhanced subsidies are extended for one year. Schumer is also demanding a bipartisan commission to negotiate the subsidies, the report said.

Thune needs at least eight Democrats to cross the aisle in order to reopen the government and is reportedly five short of what he needs.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Breitbart News that Trump is “a machine, and I love that I have a president that is going to work that hard to serve the American people, to make the country great. … Every moment he has, he’s maximizing. There’s not vacation time. It’s work time.”

Meanwhile, Duffy said: “President Trump actually loves America. Loves Americans. He’s tried to make it less painful. And you might argue that’s bad politics, because there’s no pressure on, limited pressure on Democrats. … And when you have a shutdown that goes against the grain of trying to make the country great, and so he tries to minimize that. And I love that about him, that every day he wakes up and works longer, fuller days to make the country incredibly great and everyone prosperous,” he added.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said it will likely be another two weeks before the government is reopened and has said he will introduce legislation to cut off Congress members’ paychecks until the shutdown ends.

Let’s not test the idiot Democrat staffer who said: “We’ll keep the shutdown going until planes start falling from the sky.” That’s not funny. Every day the Democrats starve the system of the resources it needs, and they increase the chances of a tragedy like that occurring. pic.twitter.com/FRg6EA8bxI — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 7, 2025

