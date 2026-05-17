Biden legacy: Taliban legalizes child marriage; special rules for ‘virgin girls’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In August 2021, the Biden-Harris regime ceded Afghanistan to the Taliban.

A phased withdrawal of U.S. forces that would allow the legitimate Afghan government and military to prepare to fight the Taliban was never considered by the Biden team.

The consequences have been disastrous.

Especially for Afghanistan’s girls and women.

The Taliban this month formally legalized child marriages. Girls are literally sellable property.

The law, approved by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, also establishes specific guidelines governing “virgin girls,” reported Afghan media outlet Amu TV.

The sick law states that the silence of a “virgin girl” may be interpreted as consent to marriage.

“In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, girls can effectively be sold before they are even old enough to walk,” Jeanne Erickson reported for the New York Post on Saturday.

Human rights groups say the price of a child bride in Afghanistan reportedly ranges between $500 and $3,000.

Nearly one-third of Afghan girls are married before the age of 18, according to the charity Girls Not Brides.

The Taliban’s legal code reportedly does not prohibit sexual or psychological violence against women, the British outlet GB News reported.

Reports also state that Taliban husbands are permitted to beat their wives, provided it does not leave obvious bodily harm.

Since the Biden-Harris regime surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban in August 2021, the terrorist regime has imposed what many international observers describe as a gender apartheid system against women and girls, report many humanitarian groups such as Amnesty International.

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