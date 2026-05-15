South Carolina governor calls special session to redraw congressional map

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 15, 2026

South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday called a special session for the state legislature to take on redistricting.

“I have issued an Executive Order calling the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to address the state budget and congressional districts,” McMaster said in a post to X.

The governor said the special session would begin Friday morning.

A new map drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly is expected to eliminate the only Democrat-held district in the state, which is held by Rep. James Clyburn.

Clyburn has represented South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District for over 33 years.

In the special session, simple majority support is all that is needed in both chambers to pass a new map.

In a post to Truth Social on Monday, President Donald Trump urged South Carolina to join the redistricting fight.

“I’m watching closely, along with all Republicans across the Country,” Trump posted. “South Carolina Republicans: BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS, just like the Republicans of the Great State of Tennessee were last week! Move the U.S. House Primaries to August, leave the rest on the same schedule. Everything will be fine. GET IT DONE!”

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