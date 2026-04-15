‘Big, fat hug’: Trump tells world China is ‘very happy’ with U.S. blockade, won’t arm Iran

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



How does a Chinese communist dictator cope with the rapid-fire social media output from his top enemy?

China, which imports roughly 54% of its crude oil from the Middle East, is “very happy” with the U.S. naval blockade on Iran that has opened the Strait of Hormuz, according to President Donald Trump.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also — And the World,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. “This situation will never happen again.”

On Tuesday, Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, announced that “a blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented.”

Amid reports that China indicating that U.S. intelligence believes China has been preparing to send shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems to Iran, Trump said in the Truth Social post: “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”

In an interview on Fox News Business’s “Mornings with Maria,” Trump said that Communist Party leader Xi Jinping wrote him a letter about not sending weapons.

“I wrote him a letter asking him [Xi] not to do that [send Iran weapons], and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that,” Trump said.

“Look, there’s never been anybody tougher on China than me. But I also have a good relationship with President Xi, and that’s a good thing,” Trump added.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Xi for a summit in Beijing on May 14.

“President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. “We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!!”

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