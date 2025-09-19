Big lie: The Biden-corporate media jobs stats were way off and swayed the Fed

by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this week issued a revision which estimates nonfarm employment growth from March 2024 to March 2025 was off by a whopping 911,000 jobs.

“Nearly lost in the BLS news report and in the major media is the fact that the revision wipes out half of the new jobs reported through Biden’s last year in office,” Chuck DeVore wrote in a Sept. 19 analysis for The Federalist.

“This isn’t a minor tweak; it’s proof that the job market was far weaker than the glowing headlines suggested during the Biden Administration’s twilight.”

Corporate media allies of the Biden-Harris regime obediently parroted the White House’s false claims of “historic” job gains which also convinced the Fed that interest rate cuts were not urgent.

“They dismissed any skepticism as partisan delusion or conspiracy-mongering,” DeVore noted. “Yet this huge downward revision reveals the truth: The economy wasn’t the powerhouse they claimed. Further, it was cooling well before President Donald Trump took office, with overestimation likely stemming from, at best, systemic errors in BLS surveys and, at worst, partisan bias in what’s supposed to be a neutral arm of the government.”

As the regime and its media continued to push the false narrative, DeVore added, Americans paid a painful price as “inflation lingered and growth sputtered.”

Americans had a sense that something was off despite the rosy jobs reports.

“They felt the pinch of stagnant wages, soaring costs, and a labor market that didn’t match the data and the hype,” DeVore wrote. “Republicans, from lawmakers to everyday voters, voiced doubts about the jobs data accuracy, only to face derision from the press. Now, with the BLS’s own numbers vindicating those concerns, it’s clear the skepticism was warranted. The job market began softening in Biden’s final months, not as a result of Trump’s policies.”

The Biden-Harris regime’s allies in the media were complicit in the big lie.

The Washington Post highlighted Joe Biden’s dismissal of then-Sen. Marco Rubio’s skepticism in October 2024. Rubio had called a strong jobs report “fake,” pointing to frequent downward revisions. Biden responded: “Anything that MAGA Republicans don’t like, they call fake,” framing the doubt as baseless partisanship.

“The Post portrayed Rubio’s claim as false, reinforcing the narrative that Republicans were undermining credible data to score political points,” DeVore noted.

NBC News framed the same exchange as Republicans rejecting positive data amid their narrative of economic weakness under Biden. The Republicans were right.

The New York Times chronicled growing distrust in BLS figures during 2024. In a September piece, the paper discussed how “political heat,” including from then former President Trump, was testing trust in economic data after revisions showed the addition of “818,000 fewer jobs in 2023 and early 2024 than initially reported.” The article noted how such scrutiny, often stoked by Republicans, contributed to public skepticism about the Biden economy’s strength.

“Yet the Times implied much of the doubt was politically motivated, downplaying methodological concerns that the recent 911,000-job revision has vindicated,” DeVore noted.

ABC News, in an August 2025 “fact-check” that referenced 2024 claims, claimed to debunk assertions by Trump and Republicans that jobless numbers were “rigged” to favor Biden-Harris. The network portrayed such doubts as unfounded, repeating the official line from Team Biden that skeptics were spreading misinformation to undermine the administration’s economic record.

And CBS News, reporting on economic polls in 2024, noted voter skepticism about Biden’s job growth claims, with many Americans rating the economy poorly despite official data.

“In coverage of the November election, CBS highlighted how Republicans’ doubts about inflated numbers were dismissed as conspiracy theories by Democrats, even as the public disconnect grew,” DeVore wrote.

“These major outlets consistently portrayed Republican and public doubts as fringe or politically driven, even as everyday Americans grappled with a disconnect between headlines and reality. The BLS revision now confirms what skeptics argued: The Biden boom was vastly overstated.”

