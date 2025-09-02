Bizarre: Death wish media’s take on Trump’s last week of summer

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2025 Real World News



Joe Biden could go months without a public appearance or press conference and the legacy media still portrayed him as vital and in command.

President Donald Trump goes a few days without a public appearance and he’s dead. Wishful thinking?

Search inquiries for “is Trump dead” and “Trump dead” were in fact among the top Google searches on Saturday.

Trump was seen Saturday departing the White House with his granddaughter Kai Trump en route to Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia.

The president was photographed Monday outside the White House wearing golf clothing as he walked to his motorcade.

Trump held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama instead of Colorado.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a post to X: “Politico Playbook today claims Trump is Back from the Dead and lies that he did not have any public events last week — despite him holding the longest cabinet meeting on record.”

(Trump’s full 3-hour-plus Cabinet meeting can be seen in its entirety here.)