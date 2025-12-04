Bondi: Justice Dept. cracked J6 pipe bomb case that languished for years during Biden-Harris regime

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2025 Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime had the evidence to make an arrest in the J6 pipe bomb case for years but just sat on it, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday after the FBI arrested a suspect on Thursday.

The FBI arrested Brian Cole Jr. at his home in the northern Virginia community of Woodbridge in connection with pipe bombs planted near the Republican and Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill protest.

“What I will tell you is that evidence has been sitting there collecting dust,” Bondi said. “This wasn’t a new tip. It wasn’t some new evidence. It was the hard work of President Trump’s administration.”

Federal investigators were able to identify Cole after spending months “sifting through evidence that had been sitting at the FBI with the Biden Administration,” Bondi said, adding that bringing charges against Cole was not a result of any new witnesses or leads but rather “good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work.”

A congressional report revealed that the FBI during the Biden-Harris regime began “diverting resources” away from the pipe bomb investigation at the end of February 2021.

Court papers unsealed on Thursday show that bank records of purchases of the pipe bomb material and cell phone tower data were used to identify Cole. The suspect is now in custody facing charges of using explosives, with more charges possible, and he is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

(The criminal complaint against Cole.)

Surveillance footage released by the FBI showed an unidentified suspect in a hoodie planting two explosive devices near the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters on the night of Jan. 5, 2021. Authorities said the devices were “viable” and could have detonated. The first one was discovered by a woman out in an alleyway doing her laundry, investigative reports said. She immediately reported her finding to the police, spurring a search that led to the discovery of the second bomb, the reports said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino had made arresting a suspect in the pipe bomb case a priority: “I spoke with Ms. Bondi very early, maybe day two, and I said, ‘We’re going to get this guy.’ She said, ‘Yes, you are.’ And we did,” Bongino said Thursday.

“You’re not going to walk into our capital city, put down two explosive devices and walk off in the sunset. Not going to happen,” Bongino said, adding, “There was no way he was getting away.”

