Book on Covid-vaccine ‘trafficking’ exposes ongoing ‘danger to the human race’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When does a news story get to be so big that most people are afraid to even discuss it?

In her new book “Urban Legends“, investigative journalist Christine Dolan reveals how a dismissive remark from a coronavirus researcher in June 2021 — that reports of injuries from the Covid injections were merely “urban legends” — sparked a deeper investigation into what she describes as one of the largest frauds and cover-ups in modern history.

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[Following are excerpts from a new interview in which Dolan sat down withfounder Robert Morton and John Davidson , producer of the award-winning documentary, to discuss the third book in her human trafficking trilogy. Full video is below.]

“When other people focused on the vaccines and the science, I went to the business model because trafficking whether its medical, organs, sex, labor. It’s always a business and that’s where we need to focus because this business model is a danger to the human race,” Dolan said.

Origin of ‘Urban Legends’

Dolan had been talking with “virus hunter” Dennis Carroll since the Covid outbreak and the rollout of the shots.

“I asked well what about the vaccine injuries, and he replied, ‘Well Christine, those are urban legends.’ And I said, well wait a minute I’ve been talking to them for a good six months. And he said, ‘If we have 3 million shots and 325,000 with blood clots, we have treatments for blood clots.’ And that’s when I tore into him and said ‘try that on somebody else because everyone I have been speaking to in the first six months of 2021, most of them were in the health care industry: Nurses, doctors, surgeons, dental hygenists and they all had multiple injuries at the time.’ And he just blew it off.”

“I decided to do a book because I never believed that the powers that be were ever going to officially acknowledge the vascular and neurological injuries which they have not done to date. Now it’s 2026. And so, this is their story about the fraud, the Covid origin, the vaccine injured, the people who did not take the shot but filed for religious and medical exemptions. And I threw in a whole section with contributors on the transgender pseudo science because that’s not going away either. So it’s a book to be in people’s faces. I name names. Who profits from this monstrosity that we call corona virus research? Why they did the coverup. … Why they lied to us and said they are safe and effective when they are not safe and effective for everybody….”

“Operation Warp Speed is absolutely in line because we have not shut down these laboratories that are unregulated all over the world.”

Third part of trilogy on human trafficking

Dolan: “This book is really on medical trafficking. If you force, coerce, lie to anybody, it doesn’t matter whether it’s sex or it’s labor or whether it’s on the street or across the Internet whether it’s sex tourism or its organ trafficking….

“The first book is ‘Shattered Innocence‘ and that goes to my first human trafficking investigation back in 2000 and I brought it fast forward because the numbers are going up. ….

“The second book is ‘In the Name of God‘ which is about the Catholic Church going back to 2001 and fast forward to today. These two books came out in 2024. And even today in the Catholic Church there is an $800 million settlement in the New York diocese and a $300 million settlement in Buffalo so that’s an ongoing story.

“And this Covid story is going to be an ongoing story because these people think that vax is the only answer to everything. There was a meeting last week in D.C. where people were talking about doing a cancer vaccination. Well, thank you very much. The Covid vaccine actually caused an increase in what we call turbo cancer which is skipping stage one and two and going to stage three and four. And they are talking about the same business model which is accelerating the manufacturing of vaccinations and skipping phase three of the clinical trials which is exactly what the model was in 2020. ….

“What happened to the media …. They became very lazy. They didn’t want to go up against the narrative, they didn’t want to go up against politics, they didn’t want to challenge these people. …. I never back down from challenging people in a position of power.

“As the fraud began to reveal itself, People didn’t say ‘We need to have an independent investigation’. I mean this was a colossal, horrible situation that impacted 8 billion people. And there were no world leaders except for a couple that basically said we need to have an investigation. And China pushed back. There’s no doubt about it. China pushed back. But people should have said ‘We’re not going to do business with China.’

[None of these people I was talking to were subpoenaed on Capitol Hill] “and most of them were working in partnership with China. And that’s what people don’t understand. ….. people were going along with doing business with China for this emerging pathogen business model.”

Davidson: “Fauci received a pardon for all crimes committed between 2014 and 2024. But what about all the other people?”

Dolan: “If somebody wants to kill people. If they want to use people as medical guinea pigs, I don’t understand why anybody is sitting on the bench. This is like Germany in the 1930s. There were a lot of people who knew about this. And some people say, ‘Well it’s too big, to hold people accountable.’ I don’t think that it is at all …. Yes, Fauci got his pardon …. what about Francis Collins? Francis Collins was on some of these phone calls when they were concocting some of these papers to build the narrative that Covid came from nature as opposed to the lab when they all knew damn well that it didn’t.

“People don’t realize that we have a consulate in Wuhan . . . . Our people came to the conclusion that people were sick in the autumn of 2019. So the Chinese didn’t tell us the truth from the very beginning even though Fauci and his people that were saying this came from nature were saying ‘Oh, but they are being cooperative.’ No they weren’t. They weren’t being transparent whatsoever.”

Davidson: “Billions have been spent on the ‘safe and effective’ propaganda narrative.”

Dolan: “I think it’s embarrassing that only Rand Paul and Ron Johnson are talking about this. It’s a big story.”

Morton: “It’s the biggest story, it’s historical. It was six years ago and it’s like people forgot. But people I talk to know what was going on but just don’t want to talk about it in polite company. …. WorldTribune.com and Geostrategy-Direct.com were reporting in early 2020 about the bioweapon aspects to this story. Also, the U.S. intelligence community has been involved right up to the present in backing up the narrative. It’s a huge story.”

Related: Bioweapon exercise? Wuhan coronavirus outbreak provides wargame data, March 24, 2020

“This business model is a danger for the human race”. Christine Dolan on her new COVID expose “Urban Legends”.

Full interview: https://t.co/OlSrYZjHxt pic.twitter.com/JAAjn2cbYj — Magic Feathers (aka Broken Truth) (@BrokenTruthTV) July 7, 2026

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