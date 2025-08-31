Brandon Straka’s damning Jan. 6 story: ‘I shot a video outside the building’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2025 Real World News



Brandon Straka, a self-described “former liberal” who founded the #WalkAway campaign to encourage people to leave the Democrat Party, was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and recorded what he witnessed.

Though he never entered the building or engaged in any kind of violence, the Biden Justice Department charged him and he wound up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Straka was sentenced to three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, the maximum fine allowed, and an additional $500 for “damage done” to the Capitol building by the protesters.

‘“I never entered the Capitol on January 6th. I didn’t engage in any violence, vandalism, theft, or destruction. I didn’t even witness any, but I shot a video outside of the building,” Straka said.

