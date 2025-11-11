Businessman: Audit Zohran Mamdani’s naturalization documentation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2025 Real World News



As the New York mayoral contest was winding down last month, two Republican members of Congress suggested that Zohran Mamdani, the Marxist who ran under the Democrat Party banner, did not disclose his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on his citizenship application form.

Reps. Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Randy Fine of Florida said the DSA is a communist organization and Mamdani’s involvement could have disqualified him from citizenship.

Ogles said in an Oct. 29 press release after asking U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Mamdani: “The American naturalization system REQUIRES any alignments with communism or terrorist activities to be disclosed. I’m doubtful he disclosed them. If this is confirmed, put him on the first flight back to Uganda.”

Fine told Newsmax on Oct. 27: “The barbarians are no longer at the gate, they’re inside. … And Mamdani, having just moved here eight years ago, is a great example of that, becoming a citizen. Look, it is clear with much of what I have read that he did not meet the definition to gain citizenship.”

Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral election on Nov. 4 and is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2026.

The 34-year-old Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents. He and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018, having moved to the United States at age seven.

Businessman Larry Gallegos, in a post to LinkedIn, contends that Mamdani “can be held accountable immediately before he takes over NYC and here’s how: There’s a fast-track move that doesn’t require weeks of subpoenas or hearings: A member of Congress can file a request with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to audit Mamdani’s naturalization paperwork.

This can happen within 24 to 72 hours, Gallegos noted.

Gallegos wrote that, if DHS were to open a citizenship fraud review, it can:

• Freeze his certification.

• Delay him taking office.

• And, if fraud is confirmed, revoke his citizenship and remove him entirely.

Gallegos added: “This is not about religion. This is not about where someone comes from. This is about: Did he lie to obtain citizenship? Did he misrepresent loyalty, ideology, or foreign allegiance? Did he use the system to infiltrate political power?

“If any of that is true: He can be legally stopped before he’s sworn in. No protests needed. No drama. No riots. Just law and accountability.”

