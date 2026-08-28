Busted: Did PA Democrat Gov. Shapiro push measles hoax as political ploy?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 28, 2026

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro pulled a page from his party’s Covid playbook by rushing to hold a press conference to announce two unvaccinated individuals had died of measles, said critics, including Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Shapiro on Tuesday held a press conference in Lancaster County where he announced there were two “measles-associated deaths” in the county.

“I want to be clear: this illness and death from measles is completely preventable,” Shapiro said. He went on to say that he believes vaccine skeptics, including those in the Trump Administration, are partly to blame for “why so many people right now are getting measles for the first time in decades.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons wrote in a post to X on Wednesday that Shapiro’s “underlying assertion” was “that the two people died FROM measles, and they are the first deaths from measles in 35 years, and that announcement sets off numerous media reports uncritically repeating that two people died FROM measles in Lancaster County, and Lancaster County elected officials then get questions about this – it is totally fair for me to ask for relevant information on those deaths.”

“Any deaths from measles are required by law to be reported to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office,” Parsons said. “I have spoken at length with both a senior staff member from that office and the Coroner himself. They currently have zero measles deaths in Lancaster County. They have one death of a person who died WITH measles, but not from measles. We do not know if the state is counting that one. Nor do we know anything about the other death that officials reported yesterday.”

Parsons said he reached out to, but received no response, from Penn Medicine LGH and the governor’s office.

“I talked with our Lancaster County Department of Public Safety Director. He has no additional information from the state.”

Kennedy lit into Shapiro in a post to X:

Governor Shapiro’s unseemly rush to Lancaster County to convene a national press conference and his giddy delight in announcing two measles deaths was a morose commentary on the contemporary political dialogue. The performance was a replay of the Democrats’ COVID playbook:… https://t.co/LvZf3br1dB — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 26, 2026

Despite zero evidence that anyone died from measles, Shapiro received no pushback from legacy media. Not surprising considering this is a Democrat running for re-election who is also seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate for the party.

Independent media again was left to pick up the story and sniff out what many report as a hoax.

Breitbart’s John Nolte laid out the facts complete with full context:

Pennsylvania death number one from the measles has been confirmed as total bullshit. Pennsylvania death number two from the measles has not been confirmed, and Pennsylvania health officials are outright lying about why the Lancaster County coroner’s office has no record of any deaths from measles. Prepare yourselves… You’re not going to believe this… Well, actually, after all the COVID hoaxes used to manipulate and intimidate Americans into giving up our liberties, you will… Pennsylvania’s number one death from the measles was a newborn who died shortly after birth due to a ruptured spleen. The lying gets worse… Oh, it gets so much worse… Yes, the baby had measles antibodies in its system. And yes, the baby was unvaccinated, BUT — wait for it, wait for it — the baby was too young to get vaccinated for measles. Typically, no one receives the measles (MMR) vaccine until age 12-15 months. Even if there’s an outbreak in the area, the youngest is six months. Nevertheless, we’re still being led to believe by a governor, his corrupt health officials, and the absolutely corrupt media that this baby died, unimmunized, from measles. Pennsylvania death number two from measles has not even been confirmed as a death from measles. For all we know, this poor soul died after being run over for the sin of standing between Josh Shapiro and a microphone. As of now, the county coroner says no report of a death from measles has been received.

Nolte added: “Josh Shapiro and his corrupt health officials have just done more to undermine public trust in ‘public health experts’ than anyone in history not named ‘Fauci.’ ”

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