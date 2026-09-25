Butler assassination attempt claims 2nd life; Trump pays tribute to Jim Copenhaver

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Jim Copenhaver, who was struck by two bullets during the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the July 13, 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has passed away. He was 76.

Copenhaver was struck in his arm and abdomen, leaving him with nerve damage.

“God bless American Patriot and Warrior, James Copenhaver, and his incredible family. May he rest in peace!!!” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

The president called Copenhaver a “true American patriot” in a post Thursday, saying his death is a “tremendous loss.”

“More than two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a crazed gunman attempted to stifle our America First Movement. Instead, Jim and so many other wonderful Patriots who love our Country, stood united in defense of our shared values of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice,” Trump wrote.

“After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships,” he continued. “His indelible legacy of love and devotion will forever endure. Our hearts and prayers are with the Copenhaver family, especially his incredible wife Marianne. God bless you all!”

Copenhaver died Wednesday at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. His family said through attorney Joseph Feldman that he passed away surrounded by loved ones.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, and while the family’s statement did not say whether his death was directly connected to the injuries he suffered in Butler, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has said that Copenhaver passed away “from complications stemming from those wounds.”

When he spoke publicly about the Butler shooting, Copenhaver put the blame squarely on the security failures that left the rooftop overlooking Trump’s campaign rally open to gunman Thomas Crooks.

“I’m sure there was negligence. It wouldn’t have happened, had it been secure,” he said.

Corey Comperatore, a retired volunteer fire chief, was killed shielding his wife and daughters.

David Dutch, 58, was shot once in the abdomen. The bullet split his liver and he has bullet fragments in his abdomen that cannot be removed.

Trump was struck in the ear before Secret Service agents rushed him from the stage.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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