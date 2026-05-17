California Democrat Villaraigosa: ‘We can’t put everything on Donald Trump’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Californians know that President Donald Trump is not to blame for all the suffering going on in their state, but Democrat politicians expend a lot of time and money trying to convince them that he is.

The Not-So-Golden State’s voters are signalling they may have had enough of Democrats’ blame-shifting.

In polling for this year’s governor’s race, Republican Steve Hilton has consistently led while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, also a Republican, has also polled strongly.

Now a Democrat is touching the third rail, blaming Democrats for the suffering they created.

Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles who is running for governor, said on Saturday that Democrats have to confront all the problems created under their own party’s leadership.

“But we can’t put everything on Donald Trump. We have the highest homelessness in the United States of America, the highest gas prices, the highest utilities, the highest home prices. People can’t afford rent. And those happened under Democratic policies,” Villaraigosa said on MS NOW’s “The Weekend: Primetime.”

“I’ve been the stink bomb in the elevator, if you will, in challenging some of this,” Villaraigosa said. “And so this candidacy is important.”

Villaraigosa warned California relies too heavily on wealthy taxpayers and said additional taxes could continue to drive residents and revenue out of the state.

“We over rely in this state on the billionaires and on high-net-worth individuals,” Villaraigosa said. “We’re a very progressive state and we have a progressive tax system. And so, if they all leave, we won’t be able to balance our budget.”

“We’ve got to look in the mirror,” he added. “When you’re losing the middle, you’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What do we need to do to make the changes we need to restore confidence in us as a party?’

Of course, he also delivered the line required of all Democrats, calling Trump “a threat to our democracy.”

The primary will be held on June 2. The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of party, move on to the Nov. 3 general election.

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